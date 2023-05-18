Gbajabiamila Rues Supporting Tambuwal’s Speakership Bid in 7th Assembly

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has candidly expressed regret over his previous support for Aminu Tambuwal during the latter’s run for Speaker of the House in the 7th National Assembly.
The revelation occurred at a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night with the Joint Task – 10th Assembly. This coalition comprises elected members from the All Progressives Congress and opposing parties, congregating ahead of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.
“I regret it,” Gbajabiamila confessed, reflecting on past instances where speakership contenders have defied their party’s chosen candidates.
At this meeting, the coalition endorsed Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the designated APC candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions, respectively, for the 10th House. Notably, Tambuwal currently serves as a two-term Governor of Sokoto State, soon to step down.
In the intricate dance of Nigerian politics, the statement from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, reflects an undeniable truth – decisions and alliances formed today can, and often do, reverberate in unforeseen ways.
The Speaker has aired his remorse over past choices, particularly his support for Aminu Tambuwal’s run for Speakership in the 7th National Assembly.
However, the gravity of this revelation should not be underestimated, and it shines a spotlight on the crucial role of party alignments in the grand scheme of national politics.
Tambuwal, presently wrapping up his tenure as a two-term Governor of Sokoto State, was once the beneficiary of Gbajabiamila’s support. Yet, in retrospect, this endorsement has become a source of regret for the House Speaker.
The critical importance of party allegiance in the political landscape is at the heart of this regret. In their bid for a particular position, aspirants often defy their party’s chosen candidate, a move Gbajabiamila now laments.
As we approach the 10th National Assembly, this story reminds incoming elected officials that their choices can significantly shape their political trajectory.
To mitigate such future regrets, elected officials must fully understand the implications of their endorsements and alliances. They must align with candidates who genuinely share their vision for a better Nigeria and reflect the true aspirations of their constituents.
For the health of our democracy, party leaders must act responsibly, taking well-considered steps and making informed decisions in selecting candidates. This will ensure the representation of diverse interests and views, ultimately benefiting the nation.
The Joint Task – 10th Assembly’s recent endorsement of Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the upcoming 10th House serves as a beacon guiding the way. It suggests a path where party leaders listen to their constituents, examine potential candidates critically, and offer their support wisely.
- Nigeria operates under a federal legislative system, and the National Assembly is its highest legislative body.
- The National Assembly consists of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- The Speaker of the House of Representatives is the political leader of the House and is second in line for succession to the presidency, after the Vice President.
- Aminu Tambuwal served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.
- Femi Gbajabiamila has served as the House of Representatives Speaker since June 2019.
