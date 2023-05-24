Gov. Abiodun Not to Blame for Dangote Refinery’s Relocation to Lagos, Says Ogun State Government

Article Summary
- Ogun State government refutes claims that Governor Dapo Abiodun was responsible for losing the N19bn Dangote Refinery to Lagos State.
- The statement, released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, blamed the previous administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun for thwarting the project.
- It was highlighted that Governor Abiodun made significant efforts to ensure the refinery project was realized in Ogun State.
- The governor seeks potential investors to revitalize the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ).
News Story
The Ogun State Government refuted a report on Tuesday, attributing the loss of the N19bn Dangote Refinery to Lagos State to Governor Dapo Abiodun. The report, originating from PDP stalwart Segun Sowunmi, was swiftly dismissed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Kunle Somorin.
Contrary to the allegation, Somorin stated that the administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun was responsible for hindering the project and driving the promoter of Dangote Refinery out of the state. The project was initially planned for the Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, deemed the most suitable natural location for the enterprise.
The Chief Press Secretary emphasized Governor Abiodun’s efforts in facilitating the project during Senator Amosun’s first term.
He stated, “Governor Abiodun, as the chairman of the committee and a big player in the oil and gas industry himself, did everything possible to make sure the project saw the light of the day”.
However, Somorin suggested that the previous governor, possibly having personal disagreements with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the promoter of the refinery project, thwarted all the efforts of Governor Abiodun and his committee.
Abiodun has lamented the lost opportunity since his inauguration as governor in 2019 and actively pursued revitalization efforts for the OKFTZ.
His administration has proactively attracted high-net-worth players in oil and gas and the maritime industry to harness the natural resources within the OKFTZ for Ogun State’s economic development.
The statement exonerated the Abiodun-led administration from the loss of the Dangote Refinery. Instead, it was suggested that the administration should be recognized for its efforts to rejuvenate the OKFTZ.
Editorial
Opportunity Lost or Missed: Understanding the Dangote Refinery Controversy
The controversy surrounding the relocation of the Dangote Refinery from Ogun to Lagos State has elicited different perspectives, most notably from the Ogun State government and PDP stalwart Segun Sowunmi. As blame shifts from one administration to another, the significant economic loss to Ogun State remains crucial.
Given the high potential of the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ) in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, it is a missed opportunity. The N19bn Dangote Refinery, had it been established in the zone, would have significantly contributed to the state’s economic development, job creation, and infrastructural growth.
Despite the alleged frustration from the previous administration, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s efforts to ensure the refinery’s realization in Ogun State is noteworthy. However, beyond pointing fingers and apportioning blame, it’s vital to learn from this scenario.
The primary focus should be on making Ogun State an attractive investment destination. This involves creating an enabling environment for businesses, providing necessary infrastructure, and maintaining a transparent and fair system devoid of personal interests and political undertones.
The Dangote Refinery may have been lost to Lagos State, but many opportunities remain.
Ogun State can undoubtedly become a significant player in Nigeria’s economic landscape if these opportunities are appropriately harnessed.