Gov. Otti Praises Deputy Speaker Kalu for Exceptional Service in Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has expressed high regard for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, describing him as a man of good spirit who deserves celebration. Governor Otti’s commendation came during a civic reception organised by the Abia Government at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, in honour of the Deputy Speaker.
Despite their differing political affiliations, with Kalu representing Bende Federal Constituency on the APC platform and Otti belonging to the Labour Party, the Governor acknowledged Kalu’s significant contributions to the security and welfare of the people of Abia State. Governor Otti emphasised that the State Government’s decision to honour Kalu transcends political differences and recognises his selfless service to the state.
Governor Otti also mentioned the 2024 Abia Appropriation Bill, which he had recently signed into law, reflecting the state’s aspiration to be among the best in Nigeria. He stressed the importance of vision and support from various stakeholders, including the state and national assemblies, for transforming Abia’s narrative.
In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Kalu highlighted the importance of quality governance that transcends political affiliations for sustainable socio-economic development. He urged the people of the state to unite beyond political differences for the greater good of Abia. Kalu praised Governor Otti for his partnership and commitment to the state’s development, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts for progress.
Kalu also commended the Governor for allocating 84% of the 2024 budget to capital projects, indicating a transformative direction for Abia. He expressed his belief in the Governor’s prudent fiscal management and strategic investment of public funds.
Former ministers, senators, and prominent politicians attended the event and echoed the commendations for Kalu’s distinguished political service. The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Johnson Chukwu, praised the State Government for organising the reception and encouraged politicians to prioritise governance over party affiliations.
The ceremony also included conferring the chieftaincy title of “Enyi Abia” on Kalu by the State Council of Traditional Rulers.
Editorial
The recognition of Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu by Governor Alex Otti and the Abia State Government is a commendable example of bipartisan appreciation for dedicated public service. In a political landscape often divided by party lines, such gestures of acknowledgement transcend political affiliations and highlight the importance of recognising contributions to societal welfare and development.
Despite their political differences, Governor Otti’s decision to honour Deputy Speaker Kalu sets a positive precedent for political conduct in Nigeria. It underscores the need for leaders to focus on the collective good and the progress of their constituencies rather than being constrained by party ideologies.
Deputy Speaker Kalu’s commitment to the socio-economic development of Abia State, as evidenced by his legislative efforts and collaboration with the state government, is a testament to his dedication to public service. His call for unity and collaboration among the people of Abia, irrespective of political affiliations, is a crucial message in fostering a cohesive and progressive state.
The allocation of a significant portion of the state’s budget to capital projects under Governor Otti’s administration is a strategic move towards sustainable development. It reflects a forward-thinking approach to governance, focusing on long-term investments that will benefit the state’s future.
As Abia State moves towards a transformative phase under the leadership of Governor Otti and with the support of leaders like Deputy Speaker Kalu, it is essential to maintain this spirit of collaboration and bipartisanship. Such unity and mutual respect among leaders, regardless of political differences, are vital for the state’s and nation’s advancement and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy.
- The House of Representatives is a critical legislative body in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in the country’s law-making process.
- Bipartisan cooperation in governance can lead to more effective and inclusive decision-making, benefiting the broader society.
- Civic receptions are traditional events in Nigeria, often organised to honour individuals for their outstanding contributions to society.
- “Enyi Abia” is a prestigious chieftaincy title, reflecting recognition and respect within the Igbo community in Nigeria.