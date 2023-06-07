Governor Alia Criticized by Benue PDP for Dismissal of Civil Servants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voiced stern opposition against Governor Hyacinth Alia’s decision to dismiss a group of Benue civil servants, characterizing the move as unlawful, insensitive, and harsh.
Governor Alia released a statement last Wednesday through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula. Among other directives, it mandated the annulment of all employments made by the preceding administration since May 2022 and the revocation of promotions to the rank of Permanent Secretary granted from January 2023 by the previous administration.
Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Isaac Mffo, spoke to the media in Makurdi about this development. He noted that the governor’s actions were unjust, as the civil servants were legally employed. He called for the governor’s directive to be reversed.
According to Mr Mffo,
“These civil servants were granted legal appointments into the state civil service after meeting all statutory requirements. Until this directive, they had full rights, privileges, and protections under the state’s labor laws. Any loss of these rights can’t be arbitrarily decided by anyone, including the governor, but should follow legal procedures, which don’t include Governor Alia’s actions.”
The harshness of Governor Alia’s action is heightened, Mffo explains, in light of the hardships Nigerians endured under the recently concluded Buhari regime due to economic mismanagement and threats to national security.
As a result, Governor Alia, a direct product of the Buhari regime, should tread carefully to avoid exacerbating the people’s suffering.
Mffo pointed out that outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari made appointments to the federal civil service until the last moment of his tenure. These appointments were inherited and are being managed by President Tinubu.
Mffo expressed regret that Governor Alia’s dismissal order indicates his administration’s improper beginnings, marked by executing critical actions without the requisite consultation and public participation expected in a democratic society.
The PDP denounces Governor Hyacinth Alia’s misguided, arbitrary actions, urging all who wish Benue State well to do the same. This random dismissal order, and similar orders issued earlier to heads of Agencies and Parastatals in the state, invite potential lawsuits detrimental to the administration and the state overall.
Mffo urged Governor Alia to promptly reverse his dismissal order, which affects thousands of civil servants.
He believes this would prevent the consequences likely to stem from this action, thus serving the best interests of his administration and the state.
Editorial
PDP Stands Against Gov. Alia’s Civil Service Purge: A Call for Just Governance
Governor Hyacinth Alia’s recent move to dismiss a substantial number of Benue’s civil servants has met with strong opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Describing the governor’s actions as unlawful, insensitive, and harsh, the PDP has taken a firm stand against this high-handed approach.
In a society that cherishes democratic values and respects the rule of law, such arbitrary action cannot be condoned. It is incumbent upon those in power to uphold the rights of all workers, ensuring they are treated fairly and within the confines of the law.
It’s distressing that Governor Alia seems to have forgotten this responsibility. The abrupt dismissal of civil servants, many of whom were appointed by the previous administration, is a blatant disregard for due process and the principles of democratic governance. This action threatens the livelihood of these workers and sends a chilling message about the state of labour rights under his administration.
The PDP’s condemnation of this action is an important reminder that political leadership should be about service to the people, not power plays or political manoeuvres. The call for reversing the dismissal order is an essential step in the right direction, indicating that voices still advocate for justice and fairness in the Nigerian political landscape.
It is hoped that Governor Alia will heed this call, reversing the dismissal order and demonstrating a commitment to fair governance. It’s an opportunity to show that he can be a leader who respects the rights of all workers and one who understands that a vibrant and fair civil service is critical for effective governance and the welfare of the people.
