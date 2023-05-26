Governor Dapo Abiodun Dissolves Ogun State Executive Council

- Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has dissolved the State Executive Council, expressing gratitude for their contributions to successfully implementing his “Building our Future Together Agenda”.
- He announced during a valedictory meeting at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta.
- Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele appreciated the cabinet members’ dedication and the governor for allowing them to serve the state.
News Story
In a surprising move, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun dissolved the State Executive Council on Friday, extending his appreciation for their collective efforts towards realizing the administration’s “Building our Future Together Agenda”.
During a valedictory meeting held at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and Abiodun, they celebrated the council members for their individual and joint service to the state.
In his address, he highlighted the council’s achievements, “You have all worked together to serve the people through the successful implementation of our ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda and as encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra,” said the governor.
Commending their commitment, he added, “We ran a good race. We made a difference in the lives of our people.”
Reflecting on the journey, the governor expressed his gratitude to the council members for their sacrifices, adding that he sees them as his immediate family and encouraged them to maintain their bonds.
The Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, spoke on behalf of the cabinet members, lauding their commitment to their duties and deciding to leave their previous jobs to serve the state. She also expressed her gratitude to the governor for providing the opportunity to serve the people.
The Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, praised the governor for his innovative vision for the state. Similarly, Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, lauded the governor for creating a conducive environment for them to serve.
Editorial
The dissolution of the State Executive Council by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun is an event of significant political importance. While it is standard practice for such changes to occur at various points in a political term, it’s critical to note the significance of the outgoing council’s contributions.
Under the governor’s leadership, this council has worked towards a common goal of “Building our Future Together”, achieving commendable strides for Ogun State.
Now, as we look forward to the composition of a new executive council, we hope they will continue to uphold the agenda of progress and development, building on the foundation laid by their predecessors.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State is located in the Southwestern part of Nigeria.
- It was created from the former Western State on February 3, 1976.
- The state is named after the Ogun River across from North to South.
- Ogun State is renowned for its many educational institutions, earning it the nickname “Gateway State”.
For the latest Nigerian news, keep visiting Yohaig NG, where we provide reliable, accurate, and unbiased news.