Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has emphasized that his administration’s decisions during the State’s political crisis were driven by a commitment to peace, not fear. This clarification came during his address at the maiden state banquet in Port Harcourt, where he also mentioned the resignation of the factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, as a move towards peace.
Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, had reached an 8-point resolution with President Bola Tinubu on December 18, which included the withdrawal of all lawsuits related to the political crisis. The resolution, signed by key political figures in Rivers State, also required Fubara to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill to the full House of Assembly.
In his New Year message, Governor Fubara urged Rivers people to support the peace process initiated by President Tinubu. He reassured that his administration focuses on the State’s development rather than engaging in political conflicts. Fubara stressed that his decision to follow the eight-point resolution was out of respect for elders and the well-being of the State’s citizens.
The governor expressed his commitment to leaving a legacy of unity and development rather than political strife. In his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, praised Governor Fubara for his focus on delivering democracy dividends despite the political challenges. He described the governor as calculated, humble, honest, and hardworking and called on the people of Rivers to advocate peace, truth, and justice.
Editorial
Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s approach to resolving the political crisis in Rivers State is a commendable example of leadership prioritizing peace and stability over confrontation and strife. His decision to embrace a peaceful resolution, as evidenced by the recent 8-point agreement, reflects a mature and responsible approach to governance.
This stance, especially in the face of political turbulence, is not a sign of weakness but a demonstration of strength and foresight. It shows a deep understanding that the path to sustainable development and prosperity for Rivers State lies in unity and harmony rather than in division and conflict.
The governor’s emphasis on development over political wrangling is a reminder that the ultimate goal of leadership is to improve the lives of the citizens. By focusing on the State’s progress and the well-being of its people, Governor Fubara is setting a precedent for future leaders in Nigeria and beyond.
As Rivers State moves forward, its leadership’s commitment to peace and development will be crucial in overcoming challenges and achieving its full potential. This approach should inspire other states and regions facing similar challenges, showing that peace and progress are achievable with exemplary leadership and mindset.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in southern Nigeria, is one of the country’s most important regions due to its vast oil and gas reserves.
- The State’s capital, Port Harcourt, is often called the “Garden City” due to its lush vegetation and numerous parks and gardens.
- Rivers State plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, being one of the most significant contributors to its GDP, primarily through its oil and gas industry.
- The political history of Rivers State has been marked by significant events and personalities that have shaped not only the State but also the national political landscape.
- The State is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage, which includes traditional festivals, music, dance, and art.