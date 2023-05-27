Governor Ortom Condemns Buhari’s Presidency as Nigeria’s Worst

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has given a damning appraisal of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), labelling it as the most dismal in Nigeria’s history. He stressed that the departing president “has failed catastrophically, and all Nigerians feel the repercussions of this failure as we all bear the brunt.”
Ortom held the president responsible for pushing the country into an abyss of poverty and security instability, starkly contrasting with the prosperity experienced under his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.
Governor Ortom voiced his criticisms while presiding over the inauguration of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVGs) headquarters in Makurdi. According to him, Buhari’s leadership has seen Nigeria’s fortunes plummet, causing widespread misery.
Ortom stated, “During President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure, I had the opportunity to serve, and we all witnessed Nigeria’s progress. We are all aware of the prices of goods and services back then.
“We are also aware of our exchange rate back then and what it stands at now. A straightforward comparison by Nigerians will reveal the appalling decline under this government and the way the Buhari administration has dragged Nigeria years back.
“The harsh reality is that never before in Nigeria’s history have we been subjected to such poor governance.”
Although the president recently apologised to Nigerians, Ortom emphasised that this doesn’t negate the president’s “woeful failure,” which has led to widespread suffering.
Ortom expressed disappointment at Buhari’s reluctance to rein in the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen, arguing they should be designated as a terrorist group due to their involvement in numerous killings throughout the country.
Ortom concluded by promising to continue speaking out against injustice in the country.
Editorial
The Buhari Legacy: A Failed Presidency?
The tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticism from Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom. He termed the Buhari presidency the worst in Nigeria’s history, claiming that the outgoing leader led the country into unprecedented poverty and insecurity. His critique is harsh, and it raises concerns that merit our attention.
Critics of Governor Ortom might argue that his assessment is overly harsh or even politically motivated. They could cite some initiatives the Buhari government has launched to tackle insecurity and poverty as evidence of their efforts.
However, Governor Ortom’s words resonate with many Nigerians. The economic hardships and insecurity that Nigerians have faced in recent years are all too real. From skyrocketing prices of goods and services to a tumbling exchange rate, the quality of life for many has undoubtedly worsened.
Not to forget the escalating insecurity – the inability of the government to deal with armed Fulani herdsmen effectively and their refusal to classify them as a terrorist group is a glaring shortcoming.
Those in power must take this criticism seriously. Rather than dismissing these grievances, they should commit to learning from past mistakes, seek tangible solutions to curb insecurity and devise strategies to revitalise the economy.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, known as the “Food Basket of the Nation,” is one of Nigeria’s top agricultural producers.
- Goodluck Jonathan was the President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, preceding Muhammadu Buhari.
- Nigeria’s exchange rate has faced significant fluctuations in recent years due to oil price volatility and economic instability.
