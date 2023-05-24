Governor Ortom Forgives President Buhari, Expresses Hope for Incoming Administration

Article Summary
- The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, declares his forgiveness towards President Muhammadu Buhari.
- Ortom had previously criticised the presidency for blaming his administration for the state’s killings.
- He cites his Christian faith as a reason for his forgiveness and hopes for a better performance from President-elect Bola Tinubu’s administration.
News Story
Benue State’s Governor, Samuel Ortom, announced on Wednesday his forgiveness towards President Muhammadu Buhari in response to questions on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show.’
Ortom had previously been critical of the presidency, which he claimed had unjustly blamed his administration for the killings in Benue state. He referred to the presidency’s attempts to attribute the crisis to his government as a distortion of events and history.
President Buhari had apologised to Nigerians discontented with his administration, asking for their forgiveness. Governor Ortom said he forgave President Buhari based on Christian principles.
“When you don’t forgive, it means God too will not forgive. Me, as a student of the Bible and as a born-again Christian, I have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ortom said.
The governor also expressed his optimism for the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu, hoping for improved performance in terms of security, economic development, and peace for Benue State and the nation as a whole.
“We hope that the incoming administration will provide support, help, security, economic development, and peace for our people. We have suffered for eight years,” Ortom added.
Moreover, he suggested President Buhari remain in Nigeria and collaborate with Tinubu’s administration to uplift the state and the nation from its current challenges. But, he said, “He doesn’t need to go to the Niger Republic.
He should stay here (in Nigeria) with us.
All of us should work with the incoming administration, and by the grace of God, we shall go from bottom to top.”
Editorial
Ortom’s Forgiveness: A Political and Spiritual Stand
The recent declaration of forgiveness by Benue State’s Governor, Samuel Ortom, towards President Muhammadu Buhari is a profound political and spiritual move.
Despite previously criticising the presidency for blaming his administration for the state’s security challenges, Ortom has displayed a willingness to rise above the past, informed by his Christian faith.
His call for unity and collaboration with the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu underlines the need for harmony and collective action to tackle Nigeria’s challenges.
His remarks are personal and resonate with Nigeria’s socio-political landscape, emphasising the necessity of cooperation and mutual respect among leaders regardless of their political differences.
However, it’s critical for all stakeholders, including the incoming administration, to address the root causes of the issues that caused the conflict. Forgiveness and reconciliation should be accompanied by substantive actions that resolve underlying issues, enhance governance, and foster a more inclusive and equitable society.
Did You Know?
- Forgiveness is considered a vital virtue in many religions and philosophies, including Christianity, which Governor Ortom cited as his motivation for forgiving President Buhari.
- Benue State, governed by Samuel Ortom, is known as the “Food Basket of the Nation” because of its rich agricultural resources.