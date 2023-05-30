Governor Otti Ready to Confront N200bn Debt Inherited from Predecessor

Abia’s Governor Alex Otti has expressed readiness to address the N200 billion domestic and international debt burden left by the former administration of Okezie Ikpeazu. Otti made this known during a press briefing following a three-hour private discussion with Permanent Secretaries at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.
During his inaugural speech, Otti revealed that his predecessor bequeathed a staggering N200 billion in internal and external debts and N50 billion in unpaid salary arrears.
“The most critical step in dealing with problems is first understanding them before devising appropriate measures to confront them,” he said.
Expressing a degree of scepticism, Otti remarked,
“In my mind, I suspect not all these debts are legitimate. The initial step will be to verify these debts and confirm their authenticity.”
Addressing the issue of fictitious employees, the governor outlined plans to conduct a forensic audit of staff numbers and accounts to reintroduce order within the system. This approach, he explained, would aid in determining the actual amount owed to civil servants.
Otti reemphasised his campaign commitment to address the issues of unpaid salaries, pensions, and gratuities.
He also stated that his meeting with the permanent secretaries served as a platform for mutual understanding and discussing their challenges.
“This was a get-to-know-each-other meeting. I wanted to understand how they’ve been performing their duties and to identify any potential challenges. I also clearly communicated my vision to them. It was a productive meeting – a gathering of brothers and sisters,” said Otti.
Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu and Head of Service Onyii Wamah attended the meeting.
Editorial
Rising Above the Debt Quagmire: Governor Otti’s Daunting Challenge
Governor Alex Otti’s brave declaration to confront the staggering N200 billion debt left by the previous administration sets a decisive tone for his tenure.
In a country where leadership changes often imply a blame game and shirking of responsibility, Otti accepts this financial challenge.
Despite this, one must not forget that some critics and opposition members have questioned the magnitude of the debt, expressing doubts over its legitimacy.
While this scepticism has merit, it’s worth noting that Otti’s first step involves confirming the debts’ authenticity, which promises transparency and credibility in his leadership.
This inherited debt burden presents an opportunity for transformative leadership. Otti’s plan for a forensic audit to address the “ghost worker” phenomenon is a crucial first step towards fiscal responsibility.
This reveals a commitment to address corruption and a strategy to resolve the issues of unpaid salaries, pensions, and gratuities.
However, while these are promising steps, they are just the beginning.
Comprehensive strategies must be implemented to stimulate economic growth, promote investments, and encourage fiscal discipline.
Governor Otti must ensure that his administration is not merely managing debt but actively working to increase the state’s financial independence and stability.
His commitment to open dialogue, as demonstrated by his meeting with the permanent secretaries, indicates a leader willing to work collaboratively to drive Abia’s economic success.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s debt profile has been a topic of national debate, with many states owing significant amounts.
- Abia’s debt of N200 billion places it among the top indebted states in Nigeria.
- “Ghost workers” are a persistent problem in Nigeria, costing millions of naira annually.
- Nigerians are increasingly demanding transparency and fiscal responsibility from their leaders.
- Beyond mere debt management, comprehensive economic policies are vital for sustainable growth and development.
