Governor Umahi Concludes Final Executive Council Meeting, Announces Retirement of 17 State Secretaries

In an emotional culmination of his tenure, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State conducted his final State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Saturday, marked by the announcement of 17 permanent secretaries retiring from state civil service.
An atmosphere of poignant farewell enveloped the meeting as Governor Umahi shed tears during the announcement.
Nonetheless, he declared the retention of 15 permanent secretaries. Key state officials such as Dr Rita-Mary Okoro, the state’s Head of Service, and Reverend Father Abraham Nwali, the Senior Special Adviser on Religion and Welfare Matters, will also maintain their positions.
Governor Umahi also disclosed plans to recommend Mr Frank Ngwu, Special Assistant to the Governor on the Airport Project, and Mrs Chioma Nweze, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, to the incoming administration as consultants.
Extending an empathetic message to the outgoing permanent secretaries, Governor Umahi urged them to view this transition not with resentment but as preparation for future ventures.
He thanked the council members for their invaluable contributions to his administration’s accomplishments.
The Governor acknowledged the difficulty in accepting the end of an era but reassured the council members of his continued support, stating, “I am still a father to you all.”
He also declared that the upcoming administration would be a seamless extension of the present one, offering those not retained a chance to contribute.
Looking ahead, Governor Umahi revealed his plans to officially dissolve the council during the handover ceremony on May 29 and encouraged their active participation in the preparations.
In a concluding note, he reassured his team, saying, “Do not be afraid because I am still there for you, and God will prosper all you invest the money I gave you into.”
The Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, thanked Governor Umahi for his fatherly guidance and assured him that these experiences would serve as lifelong motivations.
Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to the State Government, offered prayers for God’s continued guidance upon the Governor.
As the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported, council members shared their experiences and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the state.
Editorial
A Lesson in Leadership: Governor Umahi’s Exemplary Farewell
As Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State draws the curtains on his administration, his final Executive Council meeting serves as a poignant reminder of compassionate, considerate, and visionary leadership.
Umahi’s graceful farewell, marked by his candid expression of emotions, reflects the human face of governance, which is often overlooked.
Indeed, the retirement of 17 permanent secretaries is a significant move, demonstrating the natural cycle of change within public service. However, while critics might interpret this as a drastic measure, one must appreciate that fresh faces can bring innovative ideas and renewed energy.
In a complementary move, retaining 15 permanent secretaries brings balance, ensuring a smooth transition and retaining institutional knowledge.
Moreover, Governor Umahi recommends experienced professionals to serve as consultants for the new administration, illustrating his forward-thinking approach.
A key aspect of successful governance is understanding the benefits of blending seasoned wisdom with new-age dynamism. This approach facilitates continuity and ensures that the work of the outgoing administration doesn’t get lost in the winds of change.
However, Umahi’s greatest triumph lies in his heartfelt message to the outgoing secretaries, urging them to view this transition not as an end but as a springboard for future ventures. This embodies a leader who values his team and their contributions.
As the baton is passed on May 29, the incoming administration must continue the good work while striving for new heights.
A proper tribute to Umahi’s tenure would be the tangible progress of Ebonyi State under the new leadership. The people of Ebonyi State are watching, and they should hold the incoming administration accountable.
Did You Know?
- Ebonyi State, known as the Salt of the Nation, contributes significantly to Nigeria’s salt production.
- Governor David Umahi, before his tenure as Governor, served as the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State from 2007 to 2015.
- The Ebonyi State Executive Council, also known as the State Cabinet, comprises the Governor, Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, and Commissioners.
