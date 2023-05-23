Greater Majority Caucus Yet to Choose 10th House Speaker Candidate

Article Summary
- The Greater Majority caucus, a coalition of seven opposition parties in the incoming 10th Assembly, hasn’t endorsed any candidate for the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives.
- The caucus will consult with party leaders and stakeholders before collectively deciding on the candidate.
- State and zonal coordinators will be established to collect and relay stakeholders’ decisions.
- The caucus plans a retreat at Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital, and all opposition parties have been notified.
- The caucus is a powerful minority group aiming to deepen democracy and champion the cause of suffering Nigerians.
News Story
The Greater Majority, a powerful coalition of seven opposition political parties slated for the forthcoming 10th Assembly, has not yet committed to any candidate for the prestigious position of the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives. This was announced by Rep. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa), the convener of the Greater Majority, during a caucus meeting in Abuja.
Agbedi revealed that the decision on the presiding officer would not be hastily made but instead, a joint resolution reached after thorough discussions and agreement within the caucus.
He said, “If we must get it right or do the right thing, we need to be guided and we need to interact with our colleagues from various states.”
He underscored the importance of consulting with party members and critical stakeholders to reach a decision that would ensure victory for the group.
He stated, “We are going to ensure that we talk to our governors, party leaders so that whatever we key into, it will be with the understanding that our stakeholders are with us.”
Moreover, state and zonal coordinators will be put in place to facilitate the collection and communication of decisions from stakeholders to the caucus members. Additionally, the caucus has arranged a retreat in Uyo, the capital of Akwa-Ibom State, and has already communicated this plan to all opposition parties.
The Greater Majority caucus reaffirms its commitment to deepening democracy and voicing the concerns of millions of struggling Nigerians. The caucus stands as a testament to the strength of minority groups and their vital role in democratic processes.
Editorial
“Greater Majority’s Prudent Approach to House Speaker Selection”
The Greater Majority caucus’s announcement of not rushing into endorsing a candidate for the position of the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives is a commendable move that ensures a well-thought-out decision will be made. This approach may not resonate with those who favour quick, decisive actions.
Still, it is vital to understand that hasty decisions often fail to consider all facets of the situation.
The idea of a collective decision-making process is essential to democratic principles, allowing various voices and perspectives to shape the selection process. The caucus displays an exemplary model of participatory democracy by involving party leaders and stakeholders in the decision-making process.
Their decision to consult with stakeholders from different states, party leaders, and governors is evidence of their willingness to value the opinions of a broad spectrum of individuals. This, in turn, fosters a sense of unity and inclusion, qualities that are fundamental in a robust democratic society.
However, it is essential that while the caucus takes its time in arriving at a decision, it should not unduly delay the process. A prolonged period of indecision may lead to unnecessary tension and speculation, which could be detrimental to the group’s cohesion.
Therefore, the Greater Majority caucus should expedite their consultation process to decide within a reasonable timeframe. Their plan to set up state and zonal coordinators and to organize a retreat for deeper discussions are steps in the right direction.
The caucus stands as a beacon of hope, promising to deepen democracy and champion the cause of suffering Nigerians.
Let this remind our leaders that the people’s voice is vital and that democracy thrives when collective decisions are inclusive.
Our political representatives must adopt such a democratic approach in their decision-making processes.
Did You Know?
- The Greater Majority caucus is a coalition of seven opposition political parties.
- The 10th Assembly will mark the tenth time Nigeria’s House of Representatives has been convened since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999.
- The Speaker of the House of Representatives is third in line for succession to the Nigerian presidency.
- Nigeria has a multi-party system with more than 18 registered political parties.
- The House of Representatives and the Senate form the National Assembly of Nigeria, the country’s highest legislative body.
