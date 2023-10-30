Group Alleges Plot to Defame Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila

The Asiwaju Tinubu Mandate Forum has raised allegations against certain politicians, accusing them of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. In a statement released by its National Coordinator, Adelowo Oluwasesan, the group claimed that these “desperate politicians” are being manipulated to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
The forum further stated that after numerous negative articles and propaganda against Gbajabiamila, they discovered that the politicians opposing him are primarily against the subsidy removal, tax reform, and currency rate unification agenda of the current administration.
The group also highlighted that these politicians are planning protests demanding Gbajabiamila’s dismissal. The statement emphasised Gbajabiamila’s significant role in stabilising President Tinubu’s administration and the ruling party’s renewed hope agenda.
The Asiwaju Tinubu Mandate Forum urged security agencies to remain vigilant to prevent potential civil unrest. They emphasised that any group or individual promoting actions that could lead to civil unrest should face the full force of the law.
Editorial:
The allegations raised by the Asiwaju Tinubu Mandate Forum are a reflection of the intricate political landscape in Nigeria. While the freedom of expression and the right to protest are fundamental rights, it’s essential that these rights are exercised responsibly and not manipulated for ulterior motives.
The role of the Chief of Staff is pivotal in any administration, acting as a bridge between the President and other arms of the government. Any attempt to destabilise this position can have far-reaching implications on governance. All stakeholders must approach disagreements with dialogue and understanding, rather than resorting to smear campaigns.
As Nigeria navigates its path towards progress, unity and constructive dialogue should be the guiding principles, ensuring that the nation’s interests are always placed above individual or group ambitions.
Did You Know?
- The Chief of Staff’s role is integral in the Nigerian presidential system, acting as a primary advisor and gatekeeper to the President.
- President Bola Tinubu’s administration has introduced several reforms, including subsidy removal and tax reform, aimed at stabilising the nation’s economy.
- The Asiwaju Tinubu Mandate Forum is an influential group that supports the ideologies and policies of Bola Tinubu.
- Smear campaigns can significantly impact an individual’s reputation and can influence public perception.
- Nigeria’s political landscape is known for its dynamism, with various groups and factions often vying for influence and power.