Group Appeals to Senators-elect to Support Yari for Senate Presidency

As the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly approaches on June 13, the Christian Organization of Nigeria (CON) has urged Senators-elect to dismiss those it labelled as “democracy’s enemies.”
According to the group, these individuals are trying to dissuade the opposition Senators-elect from voting for Sen. Abdulaziz Yari as the upcoming Senate President.
The appeal was made in a statement signed by the group’s President General, Apostle Paul Nwokoro; Secretary General, Dr Mathew Arowolo; and Public Relations Officer, Rev. Yusuf Musa.
The statement emphasised the importance of unity, stating,
“The hallowed chambers of the Senate is where Nigeria must speak as one united and indivisible entity, hence every religious, ethnic, and racial division must be highly discouraged.”
After assessing all candidates, irrespective of their religious affiliations, CON endorsed Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari, arguing that he was the most capable. The group, which prides itself on being apolitical, rejected the narrow-minded argument that a Christian must be endorsed.
The statement further dismissed the effectiveness of religious sentiments in the 10th Nigerian Senate, labelling them as mere propaganda tools designed to deceive Senators-elect.
CON supported the Senators-elect’s decision to reject the APC’s endorsement, encouraging them to vote according to their conscience.
Expressing their confidence in former Zamfara State Governor, Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari’s ambition to become the next Senate President, the group emphasised the need for leaders who understood Nigeria’s dynamic nature and had hands-on experience in governance.
Finally, the statement appealed to the APC’s leadership to permit the North West Zone to present the next Senate President’s post, as the region had significantly contributed to President Bola Tinubu’s electoral success.
Editorial
Choosing Leaders for the 10th National Assembly: A Call for Unity Beyond Religious and Ethnic Lines
The Christian Organization of Nigeria (CON)’s recent call for unity and support for Sen. Abdulaziz Yari as the next Senate President serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced in our political sphere.
The group’s bold stand against the politicisation of religious and ethnic divisions is a clarion call for unity and mutual respect in our nation.
At a time when Nigeria needs strong, compassionate, and capable leadership, it’s essential to look beyond religious, ethnic, or regional affiliations and focus on the competence, integrity, and experience of our potential leaders.
The forthcoming 10th National Assembly has a golden opportunity to demonstrate unity and drive development nationwide.
We call on all Senators-elect to make informed decisions prioritising national interest over partisan politics or parochial sentiments.
Did You Know?
- Abdulaziz Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, is seeking to become the next Senate President of Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s National Assembly is a bicameral legislature comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives. It serves as the country’s highest legislature.
- The Senate is the upper house of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature. It comprises 109 Senators representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
