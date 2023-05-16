Group Warns of Threat to Legislative Independence with APC’s Senate President Nominee

The Citizens Advocacy Group has disapproved of the nomination of Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta, as the Senate President.
The group sees this move as a violation of the principle of Separation of Power.
This backlash follows the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination of Akpabio for Senate President and Abbas Tajudeen for Speaker of the House of Representatives.
In addition, APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, stated that the party also nominated Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano-North, as Deputy Senate President, and the current House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, as Deputy Speaker.
However, the Citizens Advocacy Group views these nominations as an imposition of candidates on the 10th National Assembly.
In a statement jointly signed by convener Chris Sunday George and Secretary Haruna Kabir, the group labelled the APC’s actions as autocratic, posing a grave threat to legislative independence and the principle of separation of power.
The group emphasized that the elected senators should be free to choose their leaders based on each candidate’s experience, competence, and qualifications.
Furthermore, they stressed that all interested candidates should be allowed to vie for these positions in a fair contest.
The group expressed its concern over the potential negative impact of this imposition on the smooth commencement of the 10th Assembly, especially given the challenges currently facing Nigeria.
They firmly believe that the APC’s decision is undemocratic and offensive and should not be allowed to stand in the name of fairness and equity.
Editorial Note: Democracy at Stake: The APC’s Nomination Conundrum
The recent nomination of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President by the All Progressives Congress (APC) raises eyebrows.
It stirs heated debates about the sanctity of the principle of separation of power in Nigeria.
This development has elicited concerns from the Citizens Advocacy Group, among others, who argue that this nomination is more an imposition than a democratic process.
The APC’s decision has been described as an affront to the principle of Separation of Power, a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.
This principle ensures that each arm of government operates independently, thereby creating a system of checks and balances.
By imposing specific individuals as leaders in the legislative arm, the APC risks undermining this principle and, by extension, the very foundation of our democracy.
The party’s decision to nominate not only the Senate President but also the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Senate President, and the Deputy Speaker could be seen as an overreach of its influence, jeopardizing the legislature’s independence.
It is the right of the elected senators and representatives to choose their leaders based on their experience, competence, and qualifications.
Furthermore, this nomination comes when Nigeria is grappling with numerous challenges.
As such, it is essential to ensure the smooth inauguration of the 10th National Assembly without any controversy.
In response to this undemocratic imposition, we implore those in power to uphold the principles of democracy and fair play.
The elected senators and representatives should be allowed to choose their leaders without undue influence from the party leadership.
Moreover, we urge the APC to reconsider its decision and create an environment allowing a free and fair contest among all interested candidates.
Such a move would not only uphold the principle of Separation of Power but also strengthen the democratic process in Nigeria.
In the spirit of transparency and equity, let’s allow democracy to take its course.
The people’s elected representatives should be the ones to choose their leaders, not the party leaders.
The future of our democracy depends on it.
Did You Know?
Did you know that the Nigerian Senate is made up of 109 senators?
These senators represent the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
Why Yohaig NG?
To keep up with the latest Naija news, trust Yohaig NG.
We provide current Naija news and breaking stories around the clock.
So join the conversation, and share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.
Your voice matters, and at Yohaig NG, we are committed to keeping the community informed and engaged.