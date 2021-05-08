Hamza Muhammed Named Labour’s Deputy Governor Candidate, Kogi 2023

Hamza Muhammed has been officially endorsed as the deputy governor candidate by the Kogi state’s Labour Party (L.P.), running alongside Barrister Adejo Okeme in the upcoming governorship election on November 11.
Idakwo Emmanuel, the L.P.’s Publicity Secretary in Kogi state, affirmed this development to the press on Friday.
This announcement coincides with releasing the final list of gubernatorial candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (I.N.E.C.).
Emmanuel is confident that the Labour Party’s vision, centred on the Kogi restructuring agenda, will be successfully executed under the combined leadership of Okeme and Muhammed.
Muhammed, a native of Ahoko in Kogi Local Government Council, is described as a “non-sectarian, liberal, capable, determined, and vigorous young philanthropist.”
Beginning his early education at L.S.M.B. Primary School, Gegu Beki, Hamza achieved his First School Leaving Certificate in 1978. He later attended Government Technical College, Esie Iludun, Kwara State, and passed the City and Guilds of London Institute in 1983.
Muhammed joined the Nigeria Immigration Service in February 1988. While serving as a regular officer in diverse roles, he continued his education, earning a Higher National Diploma in Building from Kaduna Polytechnic, a P.G.D. in Environmental Planning and Protection at the University of Abuja in 2012, and an M.Sc. in Environmental Resources Management in 2017 at Nasarawa State University Keffi.
Since 1988, Muhammed held various positions within the visa and residency department, diplomatic desk, passport and other travel documents, provost marshal security unit office, E.C.O.W.A.S. and African Affairs unit.
He also worked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja, ascending to Assistant Comptroller of Immigration before retiring in February 2023. Currently, Muhammed is a consultant to several organisations.
Editorial
A Step Forward in Kogi’s Political Landscape
The official endorsement of Hamza Muhammed as the Labour Party’s deputy governor candidate signals a critical moment in Kogi state’s political journey towards the upcoming governorship election. As voters, we must scrutinise and understand the implications of this decision while appreciating the potential for change and growth that Muhammed’s appointment represents.
It’s fair to say that critics may argue about his relative inexperience in political leadership. However, Hamza Muhammed, hailed as a liberal and resourceful philanthropist, brings an array of attributes that make him an appealing choice for the deputy governor role.
His diverse experience, ranging from immigration services to environmental planning, coupled with his progressive educational background, bodes well for a state like Kogi, which can benefit significantly from such interdisciplinary expertise.
The road to November 11 is laden with opportunities to refine the Labour Party’s vision for Kogi. To ensure that this vision aligns with the needs of Kogi’s citizens, active participation and communication from all stakeholders are vital.
Consequently, the onus is on the citizens to stay informed, engage in constructive dialogues and, most importantly, exercise their voting rights on election day.
As we approach the election, remember that our vote is our voice and the most potent tool for shaping the state’s future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria operates a Federal Republic model with a President as the head of state and government, alongside a multi-party system.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was established in 2002, subscribing to the ideologies of Democratic socialism and Social democracy.
- Kogi State, known as the “Confluence State”, is named after the confluence of River Niger and River Benue, the two major rivers in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has a total of 36 states and one Federal Capital Territory.
