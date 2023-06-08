High Chief Arisekola Urges President Tinubu to Prioritise Ibadanland for Ministerial Role

High Chief and Street Journal Magazine publisher Mogaji Wole Arisekola, based in Dublin, has reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a congratulatory message on his inauguration as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
In his statement, the Ibadan High Chief also pleaded with President Tinubu to prioritise IbadanLand when making his ministerial appointment for Oyo State.
He stated: “As you begin to tackle the significant tasks ahead, I want to draw your esteemed attention to the apprehensions of Ibadanland’s leaders and inhabitants regarding the forthcoming appointment of ministers to the federal cabinet. I feel obligated to inform you about the neglect and marginalisation Ibadanland has endured under the previous APC federal leadership.”
“Your affection for Ibadan Land and its natives is beyond measure. As your son, Sir, I beseech your Excellency to ensure the minister appointed from Oyo State is an Ibadan native and a person of integrity free from any fraud allegations.”
“Fortunately, Ibadan is home to a host of well-educated, accomplished, and experienced technocrats, who have never been implicated in any financial malpractice in their previous roles. We also have respectable APC politicians of Ibadan origin amongst whom you can make an informed decision.”
Arisekola ended his letter by promising to pray for divine guidance and blessings for the President as he leads the nation towards a successful future.
Editorial
Ibadanland’s Appeal for Inclusion in the Ministerial Appointment: A Call for Balanced Representation
The plea from High Chief Mogaji Wole Arisekola to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Ibadanland in his ministerial appointments is a timely reminder of the importance of balanced representation in government.
Opposition voices may argue that ministerial positions should be awarded purely on merit, regardless of geographical origin. While there’s merit to this argument, the sentiment expressed by Arisekola highlights the potential benefits of ensuring equal geographical representation.
Ibadanland, according to Arisekola, has experienced neglect and marginalisation under previous APC leadership, a claim that can breed feelings of disillusionment and disengagement among its people.
In a country marked by rich ethnic and cultural diversity, ensuring every region feels seen and heard in the corridors of power cannot be understated.
Nevertheless, it’s crucial that the selection of any representative, irrespective of their origin, should remain anchored in their competency, integrity, and commitment to serve the public. The appeal from Arisekola emphasises the need for a person of integrity, free from fraud allegations – a point that we can all agree on.
President Tinubu’s administration, while considering the inclusion of Ibadanland in ministerial appointments, must remain vigilant against potential pitfalls such as tokenism or perceived favouritism. This balancing act of fair representation and meritocracy is delicate yet essential to a thriving democracy.
Thus, it is incumbent upon President Tinubu to consider these factors carefully in his appointment of ministers. Similarly, citizens of Ibadanland and Nigeria should hold their leaders accountable, ensuring they uphold the values of integrity, transparency, and fairness in all their decisions.
The time for inclusive, representative, and fair governance is now.
Did You Know?
- Ibadan, in Oyo State, is the third-largest city by population in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 3 million people.
- Ibadan was the former capital of Nigeria’s Western Region and held significant historical value.
- The University of Ibadan, established in 1948, is Nigeria’s oldest university and one of Africa’s leading higher institutions.
- Ibadan is known for its rich cultural heritage and boasts numerous landmarks such as the Cocoa House, Ibadan National Museum, and the University of Ibadan Zoological Garden.
