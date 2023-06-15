House of Representatives Member Criticises Religious Chants During Election

A recent election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has sparked controversy, with Solomon Bob, a member of the House from the PDP/Rivers, criticising his colleagues for their use of religious language during the proceedings.
The election took place during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. However, it was the conduct of the members-elect that drew Bob’s ire.
He expressed his dismay at using “spiritual incantations” as members voted.
The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, interrupted Bob’s point of order, asking him to postpone his issue until the conclusion of the ongoing process.
Despite this, Bob reiterated his concerns, arguing that using religious language violated Section 10 of the Constitution, which prohibits adopting a state religion.
Editorial
The recent controversy surrounding the use of religious language during the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives raises essential questions about the role of religion in politics.
While it’s undeniable that religion plays a significant role in the personal lives of many Nigerians, its place in the political arena is a matter of debate.
The Constitution clearly states that Nigeria is a secular state, and this principle should be upheld in all governmental proceedings, including elections within the House of Representatives.
The religious language during such proceedings can be seen as violating this principle, potentially alienating those of different faiths or no faith.
However, it’s essential to acknowledge the profoundly ingrained role of religion in Nigerian society.
For many, their faith is not just a personal matter but a guiding principle that informs their actions and decisions, including their political ones.
The challenge, then, is to strike a balance between respecting individual religious beliefs and maintaining the secular nature of the state.
This requires open dialogue, mutual respect, and a commitment to upholding the principles of the Constitution.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups, each with unique languages and customs.
- The country is roughly divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a predominantly Christian south, with significant populations of both religions.
- Nigeria is considered one of the most religious countries in the world, with high levels of participation in both Christian and Muslim religious practices.
- Nigeria is officially a secular state despite its religious diversity, as stated in its Constitution.
