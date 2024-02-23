Ighodalo Wins Edo PDP Primary as Shaibu Secures Victory in Parallel Contest

In a dramatic turn of events within the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, a former Chairman of Sterling Bank, emerged as the party’s primary election winner. At the same time, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu claimed victory in a parallel primary. The official primary, held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and primarily seen as an endorsement of Ighodalo by Governor Godwin Obaseki, concluded with Ighodalo securing 577 votes against Shaibu’s single vote amidst a total of 10 aspirants.
Several aspirants, including Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Omosede Igbinedion, withdrew from the contest, with Igbinedion stepping down in favour of Ighodalo. In contrast, Shaibu, conducting a parallel primary at a different venue, won with 300 votes. This development has highlighted the deep divisions within the Edo PDP as both factions present their candidates for the upcoming governorship election.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara, represented by his deputy, praised the collaborative spirit of the exercise, emphasizing its importance for emergency preparedness on the state’s waterways. The drill aimed to enhance the response capabilities of the agencies involved, ensuring they are well-equipped to manage emergencies effectively.
Editorial
The unfolding scenario in the Edo State PDP, marked by parallel primaries and the emergence of two candidates, underscores the challenges of internal democracy within political parties in Nigeria. This situation reflects the deep-seated divisions within the party and raises questions about the implications for the broader political landscape in Edo State and the upcoming governorship election.
The support of Governor Godwin Obaseki for Ighodalo and the subsequent parallel primary by Deputy Governor Shaibu highlight the complexities of political alliances and the struggle for control within the party. As the PDP moves forward, resolving these internal conflicts will be crucial for its unity and effectiveness in the gubernatorial race.
The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparent and inclusive electoral processes within political parties. Ensuring that all members have a fair opportunity to participate and that the process is free from undue influence is essential for the legitimacy of the candidates and the party’s prospects in general elections.
As Edo State gears up for the governorship election, the focus will be on how the PDP addresses these internal divisions and whether it can present a united front. The outcome of this internal contest and its management will likely have significant implications for the party’s structure, strategy, and performance in the upcoming electoral cycle.
Did You Know?
- Parallel primaries, where factions within a political party hold separate elections to choose their candidates, are not uncommon in Nigeria’s political landscape, often resulting from unresolved internal disputes.
- The role of state governors in influencing the outcome of party primaries has been a contentious issue in Nigerian politics, reflecting the power dynamics within parties.
- Edo State, known for its rich cultural heritage and as a significant political battleground in Nigeria, has witnessed intense political contests in recent years, highlighting its strategic importance.
- The Nigerian political system allows for legal redress in cases of disputed primaries. However, resolving such disputes can be a lengthy process that tests the resilience and unity of political parties.
- The outcome of party primaries can significantly impact parties’ electoral prospects, underscoring the importance of fair and transparent selection processes for candidates.