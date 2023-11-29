Ijaw Group Urges Tinubu to Intervene in Rivers State Political Crisis

The Ijaw Monitoring Group has warned sternly against any attempts to undermine Governor Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers State. This statement comes amidst an escalating crisis involving Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The group has called President Bola Tinubu to step in and mediate the feud between Fubara, who is of Ijaw descent, and his predecessor, Wike.
Joseph Evah, the group’s coordinator, expressed his concerns on Channels TV. He emphasized the gravity of the situation in Rivers State, urging President Tinubu to take action and call the FCT minister to order. Evah highlighted the solidarity among various ethnic groups in Nigeria, including the Ijaw, Ikwerre, Urhobo, and Yoruba, in defending their own against perceived injustices.
The conflict between Wike and Fubara has intensified, with an explosion occurring at the state House of Assembly on October 29, causing significant damage. Law enforcement agents reportedly used tear gas against the governor during his visit to the Assembly the following day. The relationship between the two leaders soured amid threats of impeachment against Governor Fubara, with some accusing Wike of orchestrating the move.
Editorial
The ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, involving Governor Siminalaye Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, is a national concern. The Ijaw Monitoring Group’s call for President Tinubu’s intervention is a reminder of the delicate balance of ethnic and political interests in Nigeria.
This situation underscores the need for political leaders to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to resolve conflicts. Using state machinery, such as law enforcement, in political disputes is alarming and undermines democratic principles. President Tinubu needs to heed the call for intervention, not just to quell the immediate crisis but to set a precedent for political conflict resolution in Nigeria.
The Rivers State crisis is a test of Nigeria’s political maturity. It calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to foster a culture of dialogue and mutual respect. The resolution of this crisis will impact Rivers State and set a tone for political interactions across the country.
Did You Know?
- Ethnic Diversity in Nigerian Politics: Nigeria’s political landscape is deeply influenced by its ethnic diversity, with various groups often rallying to support their own.
- Role of Former Governors: Former governors in Nigeria frequently remain influential in state politics, sometimes leading to conflicts with their successors.
- Political Mediation in Nigeria: Mediation by higher authorities, such as the President, is often necessary to resolve political conflicts in Nigeria.
- Impact of Political Crises: Political crises can have far-reaching effects on governance, security, and public trust in democratic institutions.
- Use of State Machinery in Politics: Using law enforcement and other state machinery in political disputes is contentious in many democracies, including Nigeria.