Imo Election: Achonu Declares Uzodimma Can’t Sway Him with $100m

Athan Achonu, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Imo, has firmly stated that he remains unyielding in his political ambition, asserting that even the incumbent, Hope Uzodimma, cannot deter him. Amidst rumours suggesting Achonu might be a mere placeholder soon to be bought off, he has vehemently refuted such claims.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Achonu remarked:
“The people of Imo State already know the truth… Hope Uzodimma can’t buy me even with $100 million. It is not possible. Nobody can buy me. Money can’t buy me.”
Athan Achonu, a former senator, revealed that he hadn’t initially intended to run for the governorship. However, due to the urging of his supporters and his desire to bring about positive change in Imo State, he decided to step into the race.
He expressed concerns about the challenges of conducting business in the South-East, noting the numerous checkpoints hindering trade. Achonu’s campaign, “Akwu Ruo Ulo” (Let the wealth reach home), encourages Igbos to invest in their homeland despite existing challenges, hoping for a brighter future with effective leadership.
Editorial:
The political landscape in Imo State is heating up, and Athan Achonu’s recent declarations have added fuel to the fire. His unwavering commitment to the governorship race, despite rumours and challenges, is commendable. It’s a testament to the resilience and determination of leaders who genuinely want to make a difference.
However, beyond the politics and the headlines, there’s a deeper issue at play. The challenges faced by businesses in the South-East, as highlighted by Achonu, are concerning. The economic growth and prosperity of a region are intrinsically linked to the ease of doing business. When businesses face hurdles, it’s not just the entrepreneurs who suffer; the entire community feels the impact.
We believe that for Imo State, and indeed the entire South-East, to thrive, these challenges need to be addressed head-on. It requires a collaborative effort from both the government and the private sector. Leaders like Achonu, who are willing to step up and champion the cause, are crucial in this endeavour. It’s not just about winning an election; it’s about shaping the future of a state and its people.
Did You Know?
- Imo State is located in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria and is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group.
- Owerri is the capital city of Imo State and is known for its vibrant nightlife and cultural heritage.
- Imo State is rich in natural resources, including crude oil, natural gas, and limestone.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage with traditional festivals such as the Ahiajoku Festival, which celebrates the yam deity.
- Imo State University, located in Owerri, is one of the prominent tertiary institutions in the region.