Imo Lp Governorship Aspirant Demands Election Documents From Inec

Athan Achonu, the Labour Party’s governorship candidate for Imo State, along with numerous supporters, recently gathered at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) headquarters in Abuja. Their primary demand was the true certified copy of the state’s recent election results. This action follows two weeks after INEC declared Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner.
Governor Uzodimma secured 540,308 votes, surpassing Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 71,503 votes, and Achonu, with 64,081 votes. Both opposition candidates have rejected these results, citing electoral irregularities.
The protest, marked by solidarity songs and banners with messages like “INEC Give Us Our CTC,” caused a mild traffic disruption. Achonu accused INEC of refusing to provide the Imo poll CTC, suggesting they had something to conceal. He contrasted the quick announcement of Imo’s results with the longer process in Bayelsa, raising questions about the election’s integrity.
During the protest, INEC national commissioners Mohammed Haruna and Prof Abdullahi Abdu Zuru addressed the demonstrators. They urged patience and assured that the commission would address their grievances promptly.
At Yohaig NG, we understand the significance of transparency and trust in the electoral process. The recent protest led by Athan Achonu at INEC’s headquarters underscores the necessity for clear and open communication between electoral bodies and political candidates.
While peaceful protests are a vital part of democracy, it is equally important for electoral disputes to be resolved through established legal channels. The allegations of electoral irregularities in Imo State’s recent election highlight the need for a robust and transparent electoral system in Nigeria.
The role of INEC in maintaining the integrity of elections cannot be overstated. INEC must address these concerns swiftly and transparently to uphold public confidence in the electoral process. This situation also calls for a review of electoral procedures to prevent similar issues in future elections.
The peaceful protest by the Labour Party in Imo State is a reminder of the importance of accountability in elections. INEC must demonstrate its commitment to fair and transparent electoral processes, ensuring that the democratic rights of all parties are respected.
