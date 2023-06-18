Imo State Labour Party Calls for Violence-Free Campaigns

The Labour Party’s Imo State chapter has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to ensure a violence-free campaign period in the lead-up to the state’s gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11.
This plea was made during a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, marking the commencement of the 2023 governorship campaigns.
Chime Nzeribe, the Director General of the campaign organisation for the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Athan Achonu, stated that the party is prepared to abide by the rules set out by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Nzeribe expressed confidence in Achonu’s determination to win the election, banking on the party’s extensive support from the masses.
He urged the state governor and his team to focus the campaigns on issues impacting the state’s residents and their economic welfare. Nzeribe stated,
“We in the Labour Party and Senator Athan Achonu’s campaign organisation expect a violence-free, issue-based campaign. Our message, which has been consistently pro-people, will be transmitted to all nooks and crannies of the state.”
Editorial:
Ensuring a Violence-Free Election Campaign in Imo State
The call by the Labour Party’s Imo State chapter for a violence-free campaign period is a crucial reminder of the need for peaceful and issue-based political discourse. As the state gears up for the gubernatorial election, it is essential that the focus remains on addressing the issues that affect the people of Imo State and their economic well-being.
While it is easy to dismiss this as a standard expectation in any democratic process, the reality is that election periods are often marred by violence and intimidation tactics. This not only undermines the democratic process but also distracts from the real issues at hand.
Governor Hope Uzodimma and his team have a responsibility to ensure that the campaigns are conducted in a peaceful and respectful manner.
This is not just about maintaining law and order, but also about setting the tone for a fair and democratic election.
Did You Know?
- Imo State is located in the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria and its capital is Owerri.
- Imo State is one of the oil producing states in Nigeria and it’s rich in natural resources such as natural gas, lead, Calcium Carbonate and zinc.
- The state is named after the Imo River which is derived from the Okigwe/Awka word ‘Imo’ or ‘I mu’ meaning ‘my heart’.
- Imo State has a rich cultural heritage with the annual Ahiajoku festival being one of the most prominent cultural celebrations in the state.
