Impending 10th NASS Leadership: Outcome for Presiding Officers Still Unclear

As the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS) looms, the destiny of contenders for presiding officer roles hangs uncertain, with President Bola Tinubu yet to declare his formal stance.
Vanguard learned reliably that the president met with incoming lawmakers at Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday evening. However, some hopefuls, including ex-governors of Zamfara and Abia states, Abdulaziz Yari and Orji Kalu, among others, didn’t attend.
A source close to the proceedings shared that some northern leaders are standing firm that the North should yield both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
An incoming lawmaker, who requested anonymity, stated:
“At the time you rang, I was just about to enter the Villa. As of now, nothing is different. During our meeting, the president didn’t name anyone; his only advice was that we should labour together and remain united.”
When asked about the president’s backing of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Mr Tajudeen Abass for the Senate presidency and speakership, the source reported,
“I have just left the meeting and the president didn’t express any preference for candidates.”
The source also commented on the North’s perspective on the 10th NASS leadership,
“This is a northern agenda, they are resistant to Tinubu controlling the Senate, but the G-6 remain unified, even though Betara has exited the race, his supporters have rallied around Idris Wase.”
The All Progressives Congress (APC) previously selected Godswill Akpabio from the South-South zone and Senator Jubrin Barau from the North West zone as Senate President and Deputy President, respectively.
The party also chose Tajudeen Abass from the North West and Benjamin Kalu from the South East for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.
However, these selections have elicited criticism and rebuke from other contenders for the NASS’s key positions.
Editorial
Uncertainty Looms Over 10th NASS Leadership: What Next for Nigeria?
Nigeria is uncertain about the forthcoming inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS). This apprehension stems from the unresolved status of the presiding officers, with no clear favourites from the influential President Bola Tinubu.
Given the absence of a formal declaration, one cannot help but consider the potential implications for the country’s political landscape.
While one respects the right of the president to maintain discretion over his preferred choice, the absence of clear direction breeds uncertainty.
Indeed, some critical contenders for the presiding officer roles, such as former governors Abdulaziz Yari and Orji Kalu, were notably absent from the president’s meeting.
This fact underscores the potential volatility in the political landscape, creating a climate of instability that may not bode well for the incoming assembly’s progress.
Reports suggest northern leaders pushing the North to produce the Senate President and the House of Representatives Speaker.
This insistence emphasises the regionalism that, while an inherent part of politics, may result in a polarised National Assembly.
Such an outcome would contradict the need for a united legislative body to address the nation’s challenges.
However, this is not to say that regional representation should be disregarded. It remains an essential element of a robust democracy.
Instead, the spirit of unity, not division, should underline the choice of presiding officers.
The president’s advice to incoming lawmakers – to work and remain united – is a crucial reminder of this.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier selections for these positions have sparked controversy, showing the need for a more thoughtful approach.
Ultimately, those in power must seek a balance between regional representation and national unity.
This requires a careful selection process that values competency, leadership skills, and the ability to bridge divides.
As Nigeria anticipates the inauguration of the 10th NASS, citizens and lawmakers should promote dialogue and inclusivity in the decision-making process.
Through this commitment to unity and collaboration, the country can ensure a balanced, effective leadership for the coming years.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral legislature formally established under the 1999 Constitution.
- The National Assembly comprises the Senate with 109 members and the House of Representatives with 360 members.
- The National Assembly’s primary roles include making laws, altering existing laws, and scrutinising the policies and activities of the executive.
- The highest-ranking official of the National Assembly is the Senate President, followed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
