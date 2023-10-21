INEC Affirms 2023 Election Credibility, Notes 74.4% Petition Dismissal Rate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported that out of 1,196 petitions related to the 2023 elections, 891 have been either dismissed or withdrawn, accounting for 74.4%. This high dismissal rate, according to INEC, attests to the credibility of the elections they oversaw. The commission released this data as part of a status report to validate the integrity of the recent general elections.
INEC emphasised that it shouldn’t be blamed for re-election petitions stemming from party primaries. Mr. Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee remarked that the tribunal found no merit in 74.4% of the petitions, thereby affirming INEC’s election results.
He found it surprising that the mere act of filing petitions is seen as a stain on the election’s integrity, even though they are a fundamental part of the democratic process.
The statement further detailed that as of October 16, 2023, 87.8% of the 82 governorship election petitions were either dismissed or withdrawn by the petitioners.
Similarly, 68.5% of senatorial election petitions, 74.81% of House of Representatives petitions, and 82.4% of State Houses of Assembly petitions were either dismissed or withdrawn. INEC refuted claims that 94% of the elections they conducted were unsuccessful, highlighting that multiple petitions were often filed for a single constituency.
Editorial:
The recent data released by INEC, as covered by Yohaig NG, offers a crucial insight into the state of Nigeria’s electoral process. The high dismissal rate of petitions underscores the robustness and credibility of the electoral system. However, while these figures are encouraging, they also highlight the need for continuous improvement and transparency in the electoral process.
The act of filing petitions is an essential democratic right, allowing for checks and balances. However, the high number of petitions, even if dismissed, indicates a level of distrust or dissatisfaction among stakeholders. INEC and other relevant bodies must engage with the public, political parties, and candidates to address these concerns proactively.
We believe that for Nigeria’s democracy to thrive, every stakeholder must play their part. This includes ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, free, and fair and that the public has confidence in the system.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and is responsible for organising elections in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has a multi-party system, with over 18 registered political parties as of 2023.
- The 2023 general elections marked the sixth consecutive general election since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999.
- Voter turnout is a significant indicator of the public’s trust in the electoral process.
- INEC introduced the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) system to enhance the transparency and credibility of elections.