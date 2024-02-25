INEC Affirms 2023 Elections Mirrored Nigerians’ Choices, Amid Criticism

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has staunchly defended the integrity of the 2023 general elections, asserting that the process was transparent and accurately reflected the will of the Nigerian populace. This declaration comes amidst challenges, including the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency swap, attacks on INEC facilities, and technical glitches. The commission’s stance is detailed in a 526-page report titled ‘The Report of 2023 General Election,’ shared with Saturday PUNCH.
Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee highlighted the election’s adherence to its timetable, incorporating 80 new clauses in the Electoral Act and introducing new technologies that facilitated a smoother voting process. The report underscores the election’s diversity in party representation, with four political parties winning governorship races and a broader distribution of senatorial, federal constituency, and state legislature seats among seven, eight, and nine parties, respectively.
Despite INEC’s positive evaluation, the report has drawn criticism from various political parties. The Labour Party’s chief spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, accused INEC of retroactively attempting to justify its actions. At the same time, Yabagi Sani, a presidential candidate and former chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, called for accountability for the election’s shortcomings. Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress praised INEC’s honesty in acknowledging its mistakes, emphasizing the certainty of technical issues in such complex processes.
Editorial:
The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) recent publication of the 2023 General Election report is a significant step towards transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral process. By openly discussing the challenges faced and the measures taken to ensure the integrity of the elections, INEC sets a precedent for future electoral exercises.
The diversity in political representation and the successful implementation of new electoral technologies are commendable achievements that reflect Nigeria’s democratic progress. However, the criticisms and calls for accountability from political parties and stakeholders underscore the importance of continuous improvement in the electoral process.
As Nigeria moves forward, it is crucial that INEC and all electoral stakeholders engage in constructive dialogue to address the concerns raised and work collaboratively to enhance the credibility and fairness of future elections. The lessons learned from the 2023 elections should inform policy adjustments and technological innovations to mitigate challenges and ensure that the electoral process is more resilient, inclusive, and reflective of the will of the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Electoral Act has been amended to incorporate new clauses to enhance the electoral process’s transparency and efficiency.
- The use of technology in elections, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), represents a significant shift towards more secure and verifiable voting mechanisms.
- The diversity of political representation in the 2023 elections indicates a shift in the political landscape, with voters supporting a more comprehensive range of parties across different levels of government.
- The challenges faced by INEC, including logistical issues and security threats, highlight the complex environment in which elections are conducted in Nigeria.
- The engagement of over one million election duty officials and the deployment of extensive logistical resources underscore the scale and complexity of organizing national elections in Nigeria.