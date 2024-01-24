INEC and Security Agencies Collaborate for Upcoming By-elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, emphasized the challenges of conducting isolated elections in Nigeria, highlighting the need for secure environments for the upcoming rerun and by-elections scheduled for February 3. The by-elections, necessitated by the deaths of some national and state Houses of Assembly members, will see 74 candidates competing.
During a meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Abuja, Yakubu stressed the importance of security agencies in ensuring the safe deployment of personnel and materials and the protection of observers, media, and political party agents. He pointed out that isolated elections, such as by-elections and reruns, are particularly susceptible to disruption by thuggery, especially when outcomes hinge on a few polling units.
The Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency for election security, has been fully briefed on the election locations and voter details. Yakubu also noted that four additional orders from the Court of Appeal have increased the total number of affected constituencies to 39, representing 2.6% of the constituencies nationwide from the 2023 general elections.
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Hassan Abdullahi, affirmed the commitment of the NSA’s office and security agencies to collaborate with INEC for peaceful and secure elections. He emphasized the importance of coordinated security operations, personnel deployment, and proactive security measures to uphold the credibility of the electoral process.
Editorial:
As Nigeria prepares for the upcoming rerun and by-elections, the collaboration between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and various security agencies is a critical step towards ensuring the integrity of our electoral process. The challenges of conducting isolated elections in a country as diverse and complex as Nigeria cannot be understated. It requires logistical precision and a deep commitment to maintaining peace and security.
We, as a nation, must recognize the importance of these by-elections. They are not merely procedural necessities but are fundamental to the democratic process, ensuring representation for all citizens. The role of security agencies in this context is paramount. Their responsibility extends beyond mere protection; it involves safeguarding our democratic values.
The proactive measures discussed in the recent meeting between INEC and the security agencies are commendable. It is a sign of a maturing democracy when electoral bodies and security forces work hand in hand to protect the sanctity of the vote. However, this collaboration must be transparent and impartial. The credibility of an election is not just in its conduct but also in the public’s perception of its fairness.
As we move towards these elections, let us remember that the eyes of the nation and the world are upon us. We can demonstrate our commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. Let us seize this moment to strengthen our electoral system, ensuring every vote counts and every voice is heard.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of Africa’s most significant registered voters, with millions of citizens participating in elections.
- INEC was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria, replacing the previous electoral commission.
- Nigeria’s electoral process has evolved significantly with the introduction of biometric voter registration and electronic voting systems.
- The Nigerian Police Force plays a crucial role in election security, often deploying thousands of officers to maintain order during elections.
- Nigeria’s voter education and awareness campaigns have been instrumental in increasing voter turnout and reducing electoral malpractices.