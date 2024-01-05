Inec Announces Bye Election For Surulere Constituency To Replace Gbajabiamila

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has officially announced the bye-election for Surulere Federal Constituency I. This follows the vacancy created by the resignation of the former representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu. The notice for the bye-election was published as mandated by law and is available for public viewing at the commission’s headquarters in Sabo-Yaba and its Surulere Local Government Area Office.
Adenike Oriowo, the INEC Public Affairs Officer in Lagos, confirmed that the notice was posted in compliance with Section 28 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires such notice to be made public no later than 14 days before the election. Oriowo assured that preparations for the election are in full swing, with INEC committed to adhering to all relevant laws and guidelines to ensure a credible and fair bye-election.
The bye-election is scheduled for February 2024 and will be part of a series of re-run and bye-elections across nine states. The timeline for the electoral process has been set, with party primary elections and resolution of any arising disputes slated between January 5 and January 9. The official campaign period for political parties will commence on January 18 and conclude on February 1.
Editorial
The upcoming bye-election in Surulere Federal Constituency I is a significant event for the constituents and the democratic process in Nigeria. The vacancy, resulting from Femi Gbajabiamila’s appointment as Chief of Staff, offers an opportunity for the people of Surulere to elect a representative who will voice their concerns and aspirations at the national level.
INEC’s commitment to conducting a fair and credible election is commendable. The electoral body must adhere strictly to the guidelines and laws governing elections in Nigeria. This adherence is crucial in maintaining public trust in the electoral process and ensuring that the people’s will is accurately reflected in the outcome.
The bye-election is more than just a routine electoral exercise; it is a testament to the resilience of our democratic institutions. It underscores the importance of mechanisms to fill vacancies in our legislative bodies promptly and efficiently. The smooth transition of representation in Surulere will serve as a benchmark for future electoral processes in the country.
As the political parties gear up for the primaries and the subsequent campaign period, it is vital that they engage in issue-based campaigns that address the needs and concerns of the Surulere constituents. The electorate deserves to be informed about the policies and plans of the candidates, enabling them to make an informed choice. This bye-election is an opportunity to strengthen our democracy and reinforce the principle that power truly belongs to the people.
Did You Know?
- Surulere is a residential and commercial area in Lagos known for its vibrant culture and diverse population.
- Femi Gbajabiamila, the former representative of Surulere, served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives before he was appointed Chief of Staff.
- The Electoral Act 2022 in Nigeria introduced significant reforms to enhance the transparency and credibility of elections.
- Lagos State, where Surulere is located, is the most populous city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Surulere has been a significant hub for Nigerian politics, producing prominent politicians and playing a vital role in the country’s democratic processes.