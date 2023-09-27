Inec Announces Dates For Edo And Ondo Gubernatorial Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Edo State governorship election for September 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the Ondo State election is set for November 16, 2024.
This decision aligns with Section 178 (2) of the constitution, which mandates that such elections occur between 150 days and 30 days before the current officeholder’s tenure ends.
INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee Chairman, Sam Olumekun, confirmed these dates. He also detailed the timeline for party primaries and candidate submissions.
For Edo, party primaries will span from February 1-24, 2024. The final list of candidates will be publicised on April 23, 2024.
For Ondo, party primaries are set for April 6-27, 2024. The final list of candidates will be available on June 18, 2024.
The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) have expressed their enthusiasm and readiness for the upcoming polls.
Editorial:
The announcement of the gubernatorial election dates for Edo and Ondo states by INEC is a significant step towards ensuring democratic processes in Nigeria. These elections offer an opportunity for the citizens of these states to voice their choices and shape their future.
However, the onus is on INEC and other relevant bodies to ensure that these elections are free, fair, and devoid of violence. Allegations of rigging, voter intimidation, and violence have marred the recent history of elections in Nigeria.
It’s crucial that these upcoming elections set a new standard for transparency and fairness.
Political parties also have a role to play. They should focus on issue-based campaigns, presenting clear agendas to the electorate.
The people of Edo and Ondo deserve leaders who can address their concerns and work towards the betterment of the state.
Did You Know?
- INEC is the main body responsible for organising elections in Nigeria.
- Edo and Ondo states are located in the southern part of Nigeria.
- Gubernatorial elections in Nigeria occur every four years.
- The outcome of these elections can significantly influence the state’s political landscape.
- Voter turnout is a crucial factor in determining the success and legitimacy of an election.