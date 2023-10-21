INEC Awaits Court’s Verdict on Bayelsa APC Governorship Candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently in a state of anticipation, awaiting the final court ruling to determine the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the upcoming Bayelsa State governorship election. A recent court ruling declared that Timipre Sylvia is ineligible to represent the party in the November 11 election, leading to speculations about the potential APC flagbearer.
Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary for INEC, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, emphasised that the commission’s stance is contingent on the court’s final decision.
He stated, “When the final decision on that particular matter is taken, the Commission will come out to say, ‘This is exactly what the situation is’.”
He further elaborated on the necessity of awaiting the conclusion of legal proceedings before making any determinations.
Additionally, Oyekanmi mentioned that the Labour Party’s candidate in Imo State is also pending a court’s confirmation. He clarified INEC’s approach, saying, “When a court order comes and says we should drop a particular name and accept another, we do so. And then in the remarks column, we now say ‘by court order’.”
Editorial:
The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the APC’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa State underscores the intricate relationship between politics and the judiciary. While the courts play a pivotal role in ensuring fairness and adherence to the rule of law, such decisions can significantly impact the political landscape.
It’s essential for INEC, as the electoral body, to maintain its neutrality and uphold the rule of law, even when faced with contentious issues. The commission’s decision to await the court’s final ruling is commendable, as it ensures that the electoral process remains transparent and credible.
However, for the electorate, such uncertainties can be unsettling. It’s crucial for all stakeholders, including political parties, the judiciary, and INEC, to work collaboratively to ensure that the electoral process is smooth, transparent, and devoid of unnecessary controversies. The people of Bayelsa deserve clarity and a fair electoral process.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is known for its rich oil reserves.
- INEC is responsible for organising and supervising all elections in Nigeria.
- The APC is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, with the other being the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Bayelsa State was created in 1996 and is one of Nigeria’s youngest states.
- The state’s capital, Yenagoa, is a significant hub for oil and gas activities in the region.