INEC Chair Assures Credible Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has expressed confidence in the commission’s preparedness for the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. This statement comes as the nation gears up for these crucial polls, set to occur simultaneously across three geo-political zones for the first time in Nigeria’s history.
Prof. Yakubu emphasized the lessons learned from recent elections, stating that these experiences have equipped INEC to ensure free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections. He stressed that INEC operates independently, without any political affiliations, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates and parties involved.
The commission has made comprehensive preparations for the elections, including the delivery of all sensitive and non-sensitive materials. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be deployed to polling units for voter verification and biometric authentication. Additionally, results from polling units will be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, enhancing transparency and credibility.
INEC has also coordinated with security agencies to ensure a secure environment for all electoral activities and participants. Political parties and candidates have signed a peace accord under the National Peace Committee (NPC), committing to maintaining peace throughout the electoral process.
At Yohaig NG, we view the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states as a critical test for Nigeria’s democratic process. The assurance from INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, about the commission’s readiness and commitment to free, fair, and credible elections is a positive step towards strengthening democracy in Nigeria.
The simultaneous elections across three geo-political zones present a unique challenge and opportunity for INEC to demonstrate its ability to manage complex electoral processes effectively. The deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a commendable move, as it promises to enhance the integrity and transparency of the voting process. This technology, along with the uploading of results to the IReV portal, is a significant advancement in Nigeria’s electoral system, aiming to reduce electoral malpractices and ensure that the will of the people is accurately reflected.
However, the success of these elections will not solely depend on INEC’s preparations. It requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, security agencies, and the electorate. The peace accord signed by the parties is a vital component of this collective responsibility, as it promotes a peaceful and conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights.
We believe that these elections are an opportunity for Nigeria to solidify its democratic credentials and set a precedent for future electoral processes. It is crucial for all involved to play their roles conscientiously and uphold the principles of democracy. The eyes of the nation and the international community are on Nigeria, and the successful conduct of these elections will be a significant step in consolidating the country’s democratic gains.
- INEC’s Role in Nigeria: INEC is responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising all elections in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in the country’s democratic process.
- Voter Turnout in Nigeria: Voter turnout in Nigeria’s elections has varied, with factors like voter education, security concerns, and public trust in the electoral process influencing participation rates.
- Technology in Elections: Nigeria has increasingly incorporated technology in its electoral processes, including the use of electronic voting machines and biometric voter registration.
- Women in Nigerian Politics: Women’s participation in Nigerian politics has been growing, but they still face significant barriers in achieving equal representation in political offices.
- Youth Engagement in Elections: Nigerian youth play a pivotal role in elections, both as voters and as candidates, with many advocating for more inclusive and representative governance.