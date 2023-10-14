INEC Chairman Oversees Kogi’s Mock Electoral Accreditation

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has actively monitored the mock accreditation process in Kogi State, a precursor to the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa and Imo states.
The mock accreditation, scheduled by INEC for October 14 in specific polling units across the three states, aims to trial the technologies set for Election Day and bolster voter confidence in the commission’s operations.
During his visit, Yakubu stopped at an INEC office in Koton Karfe Local Government Area, where the Electoral Officer, Hassan Musa, assured readiness to conduct the governorship election.
Yakubu emphasized the necessity of collaboration with security agencies and insisted that all polling units must commence operations by 8:30 a.m. Subsequently, he visited one of the Registration Area Centres in Lokoja, the state capital of Kogi, to evaluate activities at the polling units.
The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System successfully accredited four registered voters at the RAC without any malfunction.
Editorial
The meticulous oversight by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in the mock accreditation in Kogi State, underscores a tangible commitment to ensuring the credibility and smooth running of the upcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa and Imo states.
The mock exercise, which serves as a rehearsal for the technologies and strategies to be deployed on the actual Election Day, is a prudent step towards mitigating potential hiccups and ensuring that the electoral process unfolds seamlessly.
It is a proactive measure that not only tests the reliability of the electoral technologies but also serves to instil confidence among the electorate regarding the integrity of the electoral process.
The collaborative approach, involving security agencies and electoral officers, is pivotal in safeguarding the electoral process from disruptions and ensuring that the electorate can exercise their democratic rights in a secure and orderly environment.
The emphasis on the timely commencement of polling activities is also commendable, as it reflects a dedication to ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in a structured and timely manner.
Moving forward, insights and lessons derived from the mock accreditation must be meticulously reviewed and integrated into the strategies for the forthcoming elections, ensuring that the actual electoral process is executed with enhanced precision and reliability.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and it conducted the 1999 elections, which heralded the Nigerian Fourth Republic.
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a new technology introduced by INEC to enhance the verification process of voters during elections.
- Kogi State, located in the central region of Nigeria, is known for its significant agricultural resources, including coffee, cocoa, palm oil, cashews, groundnuts, maize, cassava, yam, rice, and melon.
- INEC has the responsibility of organizing elections into various political offices, including the presidency, states’ governorship, and the legislatures.
- The November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Imo states are keenly watched as they will be among the first set of elections to be conducted using the BVAS technology by INEC.