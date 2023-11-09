INEC Declares E-Collation Illegal, Police Caution NLC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its stance that electronic collation of results is not permissible under Nigerian law. This statement was issued amidst anticipations that the results of the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states might be transmitted electronically.
Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, clarified the commission’s position, stating that the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) is not a tool for collation or determining election winners. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), he added, is not an electronic voting machine but a device for uploading Form EC8As directly from polling units.
The police in Imo State have issued a warning to the organised labour, advising against any form of voter intimidation during the elections. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, assured that the command is prepared to ensure a peaceful election, having deployed heavy security following an assessment of earlier polls this year.
Despite a strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in Imo State, the election preparations continue, with the state’s National Union of Road Transport Workers not participating in the industrial action. The strike has seen mixed compliance, with some government offices and banks remaining open, while courts and schools were closed.
Editorial
We stand before a critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic journey, where the integrity of our electoral process is under scrutiny. INEC’s declaration that electronic collation of results is illegal is a stark reminder of the limitations within our current legal framework. It is a call to action for legislators to consider the potential benefits of integrating secure electronic systems to enhance transparency and efficiency in our elections.
The police’s warning to the organised labour against voter intimidation is equally significant. It underscores the delicate balance between the right to protest and the sanctity of the electoral process. The police’s role in safeguarding this balance is paramount, and their commitment to a peaceful election in Imo State is commendable.
However, the partial compliance with the strike in Imo State raises questions about the effectiveness of such actions and their impact on the democratic process. It is essential to ensure that the voice of the labour force is heard without disrupting the fundamental right of citizens to vote.
As we move forward, it is imperative that all stakeholders, including INEC, the police, and the labour unions, work collaboratively to uphold the principles of democracy. This includes respecting the rule of law, ensuring the safety and freedom of voters, and embracing technological advancements that can fortify the electoral process.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria adopted the use of Smart Card Readers in 2015, a significant step towards improving the credibility of its elections.
- The INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) was introduced to increase transparency by allowing the public to view polling unit results in real time.
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a recent innovation aimed at preventing electoral fraud by verifying voters’ identities using biometric data.
- Imo State, one of the states mentioned in the news, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is often referred to as the “Eastern Heartland”.
- Kogi State, also gearing up for elections, is unique as it is the only state in Nigeria that shares a boundary with ten other states.