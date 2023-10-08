INEC Holds Firm on Polling Agents’ Deadline Amidst Upcoming Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has firmly declared that there will be no extension beyond the October 10 deadline for political parties to submit the list of their agents for polling units and collation centres for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo, scheduled for November 11.
Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, noting that with less than 72 hours to the deadline, only 55% of the expected agents had been uploaded by political parties.
Buba revealed that INEC had informed all parties of the opening of its online portal for the upload of the list of polling units and collation centre agents since August 24 and had engaged party representatives on the methodology for a seamless process.
He expressed concern that despite the notice and subsequent reminders, parties had not substantially complied with submitting the list of their agents. Buba also provided specific figures regarding the percentage of agents uploaded for each state and emphasised that the portal would automatically shut down at midnight on October 10, with no provision for extension.
In addition, regarding the online accreditation of journalists for the election, Buba stated that late applications would not be entertained after the October 22 deadline, and there would be no provision for manual accreditation.
He encouraged interested media organisations to apply before the deadline and expressed the commission’s concern over the spate of insecurity and violence, including clashes among supporters of political parties and candidates in the forthcoming elections.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a critical juncture where the adherence to stipulated guidelines and deadlines by political entities is paramount to ensuring the smooth conduct of the impending governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo.
The unwavering stance of INEC, as it refuses to extend the deadline for the submission of polling agents, underscores a commitment to upholding procedural integrity, a facet that is indispensable in orchestrating credible elections.
In this context, the reluctance of political parties to comply with the set guidelines and timelines is not only disconcerting but also indicative of a laxity that we can ill afford in matters of electoral significance.
We believe that the adherence to stipulated protocols by political parties is not merely a procedural necessity but a testament to their commitment to facilitating a transparent and orderly electoral process.
Therefore, political entities must exhibit a heightened sense of responsibility and urgency in complying with INEC’s directives.
We advocate for INEC to maintain its firm stance in enforcing compliance with its guidelines, ensuring that the forthcoming elections are not only conducted seamlessly but are also reflective of the democratic principles that we, as a nation, uphold.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and is charged with organising elections for various political offices in the country.
- The commission has the power to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice-President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state.
- INEC also registers political parties by the provisions of the constitution and Act of the National Assembly.
- The commission has successfully conducted several off-cycle elections including governorship elections, state and national assembly elections, and reruns.
- INEC introduced the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and Smart Card Reader (SCR) which were used for the 2015 General Elections, to verify the authenticity of the voter and the PVC.