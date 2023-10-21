INEC Prepares 46,084 Staff for Upcoming Elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced its plan to deploy a total of 46,084 regular and ad hoc staff for the upcoming governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states. This declaration was made by the Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) held in Abuja.
Yakubu highlighted that these elections will cater to 5,409,438 registered voters, spread across 10,510 polling units in 649 electoral wards within 56 local government areas. He further confirmed that all non-sensitive materials required for the elections have already been dispatched to the respective states.
In terms of preparations, Yakubu mentioned that the training and other preparatory activities are progressing as planned. He emphasised that the experiences and lessons from the 2023 General Election will be instrumental in enhancing the performance in these upcoming elections.
The INEC Chairman also revealed that 126 national and international organisations have received accreditation from INEC. These organisations will be deploying approximately 11,000 observers for the elections, which are scheduled to take place in three weeks.
Additionally, Yakubu shared that 80 media organisations have applied for accreditation, aiming to deploy 1,203 personnel, including journalists and technical staff, to cover the elections. The 18 political parties participating in the elections will be deploying a total of 137,934 agents.
However, Yakubu expressed concerns regarding the current security situation and potential election-related violence in the three states. He assured that they have received commitments from security agencies for adequate deployment. INEC will also continue its engagement with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a smooth election process.
Editorial:
The upcoming governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states present a significant milestone for Nigeria’s democratic journey. The Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to deploy over 46,000 staff underscores the importance and scale of these elections. It’s commendable to see INEC taking proactive steps, learning from past elections, and ensuring that all necessary materials are in place well ahead of time.
However, the shadow of insecurity and potential election-related violence looms large. While assurances from security agencies are welcome, it’s crucial for all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society, and the media, to play their part in ensuring a peaceful electoral process. The integrity of the elections and the safety of voters, staff, and observers should be paramount.
We believe that these elections can be a beacon of hope, showcasing the strength and resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate to the world that despite challenges, Nigeria remains committed to upholding the principles of democracy. We urge all involved to rise to the occasion and ensure that the elections are free, fair, and devoid of violence.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and has since overseen multiple general elections in Nigeria.
- The total number of registered voters in Nigeria as of 2023 is over 84 million.
- Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states combined have a population of over 11 million people.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, with over 18 registered political parties as of 2023.
- The governorship term in Nigeria is four years, with the possibility of re-election for one additional term.