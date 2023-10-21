INEC Promises Smooth Result Upload for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Elections

During a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Chief Press Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rotimi Oyekanmi, gave assurances that the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) would experience no hitches during the result upload for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi elections.
He highlighted that while the IReV had been used for various governorship elections in the past, its deployment during the 2023 general elections was a first. Although there were some technical issues during the 2023 elections, Oyekanmi confirmed that these have been addressed.
“Last week, we undertook the mock accreditation, and one of the reasons we did that was to test run these technology gadgets we were going to use, and it was successful,” he added.
Addressing concerns about the difference between result transmission and uploading, Oyekanmi clarified, “We are not transmitting; we are uploading.” He further explained that the process involves taking a photo of the polling unit results and then uploading it to the portal.
Editorial:
Elections serve as the bedrock of any democratic society, and the transparency of the electoral process is paramount. The recent assurances by INEC regarding the smooth operation of the IReV portal are commendable. However, it’s essential to remember that technology, while beneficial, can sometimes be unpredictable. Major tech giants experience downtimes, and glitches can occur.
What’s crucial is the preparedness and responsiveness of the organisation in addressing these issues. INEC’s proactive approach in conducting mock accreditations to test their technology is a step in the right direction. It not only showcases their commitment to ensuring a transparent electoral process but also their adaptability in learning from past experiences.
The distinction between transmitting and uploading results, as highlighted by Oyekanmi, is vital. It’s a subtle yet significant difference that the public needs to understand. Uploading a snapshot of the polling unit results ensures that there’s a tangible record, adding another layer of transparency to the process.
We believe that as long as INEC continues to uphold its commitment to transparency and adaptability, the trust of the Nigerian populace in the electoral process will be strengthened. It’s not just about the technology but the integrity and dedication behind its use.
Did You Know?
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998.
- INEC is responsible for organising elections in various political offices in Nigeria.
- The commission has its headquarters in Abuja.
- INEC introduced the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to improve the credibility of the electoral process.
- The commission has over 16,000 staff members working across its national headquarters, state offices, and local government areas.