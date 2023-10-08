INEC Refutes Abandoning Kano Governorship Appeal, Reprimands Officer

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has publicly denied allegations of withdrawing or abandoning the appeal process related to the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment.
The tribunal had, on September 20, ousted Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), declaring Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner. Yusuf, dissatisfied with the judgment, which he termed a “misapplication of the law”, resolved to appeal it.
However, a letter from INEC’s state legal officer, which was not authorised, suggested the commission was withdrawing from the appeal process. INEC, through its National Commissioner and Chairman, the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, has since refuted these claims, reprimanding the officer and withdrawing the letter.
INEC affirmed its obligation to respond when joined in a case by litigants and has instructed its lawyers to proceed in alignment with its existing policy.
Editorial
The recent controversy surrounding INEC’s alleged withdrawal from the Kano Governorship election petition case underscores the critical need for clear, transparent communication, especially in matters of public interest.
The miscommunication not only sows seeds of doubt in the electoral process but also jeopardizes the public’s trust in the institution tasked with safeguarding our democratic processes.
It is imperative that INEC, as a pivotal institution in our democracy, ensures that its communications, especially on legal and sensitive matters, are clear, unambiguous, and authorised through the proper channels. The incident serves as a reminder that miscommunications, especially in sensitive legal matters, can have far-reaching implications on public perception and trust.
In moving forward, INEC must take steps to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. Ensuring that all communications, particularly those that pertain to legal matters, are thoroughly vetted and authorised by the appropriate channels before being made public, is paramount.
This will not only safeguard the integrity of the commission but also uphold public trust in its operations and processes.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and is charged with organizing elections for various political offices in the country.
- The commission has the mandate to conduct elections and is tasked with ensuring fairness, credibility, and transparency in the electoral process.
- Miscommunication or unauthorised communication from such bodies can have significant implications, affecting public trust and the perceived integrity of electoral processes.
- Legal battles and appeals are common in electoral processes, especially in closely contested elections, and can sometimes drag on for extended periods.
- Ensuring transparent and clear communication in legal matters is crucial in maintaining public trust and ensuring the smooth running of the electoral process.