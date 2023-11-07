INEC’s Delay in Electoral Offenders’ Trial Raises Concerns

Months after the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not yet prosecuted 197 individuals arrested for various electoral offences. Initially, INEC had received 215 case files from the 774 arrests made by the Nigeria Police Force during the polls. The commission, in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which offered pro bono legal services, is tasked with the prosecution of these electoral offenders.
The offences range from neglect of duty and criminal conspiracy to more severe acts like destruction of election materials and ballot box snatching. A senior INEC official, preferring anonymity, mentioned that 18 of the cases, which include murder, were returned to the police as they fell outside the jurisdiction of electoral offences as defined by the Electoral Act, 2022.
The official also noted that financial crime-related cases, numbering 19, would be handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and INEC legal officers. However, the prosecution has stalled as the NBA lawyers appointed to these cases have not received their letters of instruction from INEC. The commission anticipates that these letters will be issued soon.
Additionally, there is an expectation of more electoral offence cases arising from the upcoming off-cycle elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states. The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, has been contacted for an update on the situation but has not responded at the time of this report.
Editorial
The delay in prosecuting electoral offenders by INEC is a matter of significant concern. It not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also sends a worrying signal about the commitment to upholding electoral laws. The swift and fair prosecution of electoral offences is critical to deterring future violations and ensuring that democracy is not undermined by unlawful actions.
We urge INEC to expedite the process of issuing instructions to the NBA lawyers. The delay not only hampers justice but also diminishes public confidence in the electoral system. The upcoming off-cycle elections are an opportunity for INEC to demonstrate its commitment to enforcing electoral laws and ensuring that offences are not treated with levity.
The partnership with the NBA is a commendable initiative, reflecting a collaborative approach to tackling electoral malpractices. However, this partnership must be activated effectively to serve its purpose. The role of the EFCC in handling financial crimes related to elections is also a step towards addressing the multifaceted nature of electoral offences.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and is responsible for organising, conducting, and supervising all elections to the offices of the President, Vice-President, Governor, Deputy Governor, and legislative chambers in Nigeria.
- The Electoral Act of 2022 is the latest legislation governing the conduct of elections in Nigeria, providing a legal framework to address electoral offences.
- Pro bono legal services are offered by lawyers who volunteer to provide legal representation free of charge to help ensure justice is accessible to all, including in cases of electoral offences.
- Off-cycle elections refer to elections that are conducted outside the general election timetable and are often necessitated by court rulings or the death of an incumbent.
- The prosecution of electoral offences is crucial in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, as it serves as a deterrent to potential violators and upholds the rule of law.