IPOB Calls for Release of Nnamdi Kanu and a UN-Supervised Referendum

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared the ongoing detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, unconstitutional.
The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stated that self-determination is a legal right recognised by United Nations laws and the Africa Union Charter. He made these remarks during a press statement issued on Tuesday.
The IPOB spokesperson lauded the governors of Anambra and Enugu states, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Dr Peter Mba, respectively, for their calls for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu. He also acknowledged the support of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Barr—Kanayo.O. Kanayo, and others who have supported Kanu’s release.
Powerful highlighted that the Indigenous people have an inherent right to determine their political, economic, cultural, and social future. He noted that Kanu was unlawfully abducted in Kenya, forcibly brought to Nigeria, and held in solitary confinement for two years due to his demand for a Biafra referendum supervised by the United Nations.
The IPOB spokesperson stated that Kanu remains the only political prisoner held unconstitutionally in custody without charge because he is an Igbo man. He claimed that the main reason for Kanu’s persecution and illegal incarceration was his fight for the freedom and well-being of his people.
The group accused the Federal Government of showing hostility and contempt towards the Ndigbo by keeping their leader in custody. According to the statement, the Ndigbo are now a vulnerable group that is discriminated against, targeted, and killed by security forces.
Powerful concluded that Nigeria had become an outcast state due to its hatred towards the Ndigbo and its irrational fear of an autonomous and independent Biafran nation.
He emphasised that their demand for a referendum is not up for negotiation, and the Federal Government should initiate a discussion on a referendum date and terms as soon as possible.
Editorial
The ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu and the demand for a Biafra referendum by IPOB are issues that have continued to generate heated debates in Nigeria. These issues touch on the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and self-determination enshrined in international law.
While the Nigerian government must maintain law and order, it must also respect the rights of its citizens. The continuous detention of Kanu without charge raises serious questions about the rule of law in Nigeria. The government should either charge him in a court of law or release him unconditionally.
The demand for a Biafra referendum is a call for dialogue. It calls for the Nigerian government to engage with the people of Biafra and address their grievances. Ignoring this call or responding with force will only exacerbate the situation.
The Nigerian government should take a proactive approach to this issue. It should dialogue with IPOB and other stakeholders to resolve the Biafra question peacefully.
This is not just about Biafra; it’s about the future of Nigeria as a united and democratic nation.
Did You Know?
- The Biafra War, also known as the Nigerian Civil War, lasted from 1967 to 1970 and killed an estimated 1 to 3 million people.
- The term “Biafra” is derived from the Bight of Biafra, a bay off the Atlantic Ocean in West Africa.
- Nnamdi Kanu is a British-Nigerian political activist and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader.
