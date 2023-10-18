Itodo: Politicians See Rigging as Key to Win Elections

Samson Itodo, the Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, an election observer group, has expressed concerns over the prevailing mindset among Nigerian politicians. He believes many consider election rigging as an integral part of their campaign strategies. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Itodo highlighted the troubling trend where politicians allocate funds to compromise officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security personnel, and even election observers.
Itodo remarked:
“Politicians think that in budgeting for elections, you must budget for INEC where you have to compromise INEC officials, you have to compromise security officials and buy up elections observers and it’s all sort of malfeasance.”
He further emphasised that this mindset makes politicians feel it’s impossible to secure an election victory without a rigging plan in place.
Itodo stressed the significance of adhering to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, the Constitution, and INEC guidelines to ensure credible elections with outcomes that stand unquestioned.
He commented:
“We just have a political culture where politicians think it’s impossible to win elections without a rigging plan.”
He also called on the political class to respect the rules, honour the people’s will, and showcase genuine patriotism, urging them to avoid thuggery and voter suppression.
Editorial:
The revelations by Samson Itodo about the prevailing mindset among Nigerian politicians are deeply concerning. Rigging, which undermines the very essence of democracy, should never be seen as a standard practice or a necessary strategy for winning elections. Such a mindset not only erodes public trust in the electoral process but also diminishes the value of every citizen’s vote.
It’s essential to understand that the foundation of any democracy lies in the integrity of its electoral process. When this process is compromised, the entire democratic structure becomes vulnerable. The allegations of politicians budgeting for rigging, compromising officials, and sidelining the genuine will of the people are alarming. Such practices, if true, are a betrayal of the public’s trust and an affront to the democratic ideals that Nigeria aspires to uphold.
We urge the relevant authorities, especially INEC, to take these allegations seriously and ensure that stringent measures are in place to prevent any form of electoral malpractice. Politicians must also introspect and realign their strategies with democratic principles. Winning at any cost is not the essence of democracy; representing the will of the people is.
Did You Know?
- YIAGA Africa, founded in 2007, is a non-profit organisation committed to promoting democratic governance, human rights, and youth political participation.
- INEC was established in 1998 and is responsible for organising elections in Nigeria.
- Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million, is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous in the world.
- The Electoral Act 2022 is a legal document that provides the framework for conducting elections in Nigeria.
- Voter suppression refers to strategies used to influence the outcome of an election by discouraging or preventing specific groups of people from voting.