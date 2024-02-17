Ize-Iyamu Exits Edo APC Governorship Contest

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Edo State, a decision announced less than 24 hours before the scheduled election. In a letter addressed to the APC’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and shared with the acting state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, Ize-Iyamu described his withdrawal as a difficult but necessary decision made after extensive consultations with family, friends, political associates, and supporters.
Ize-Iyamu, a prominent figure in Edo State politics and a former Secretary to the State Government under Governor Lucky Igbinedion has made several attempts to become governor. His withdrawal this time was unexpected, especially given his status as one of the leading contenders in the race.
In his letter, Ize-Iyamu praised the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for its efforts to ensure a fair and transparent primary process and for restoring the integrity of all aspirants, including himself, in the public eye. He emphasized that his decision to withdraw was made in the interest of the party’s peace and unity at the state and national levels.
Ize-Iyamu expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the party’s national leadership, and the state’s working committee for their commitment to democracy. He also thanked his campaign team and supporters for their dedication and hard work. Concluding his letter, Ize-Iyamu pledged his and his supporters’ commitment to back any candidate that emerges from the primary election.
Editorial:
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s decision to withdraw from the APC governorship race in Edo State is a significant development that underscores the complexities of political contests in Nigeria. His action, rooted in a desire to foster unity and peace within the party, reflects a commendable level of political maturity and dedication to the greater good over personal ambition.
This move also highlights the importance of internal party democracy and the need for political parties to manage their primary processes in a manner that preserves the integrity of the electoral process and respects the aspirations of all candidates. It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between competition and cohesion within political parties, especially in the run-up to elections.
Ize-Iyamu’s withdrawal, while surprising to many, sets a precedent for other politicians to consider the broader implications of their electoral ambitions on their parties and the political landscape at large. It is a call to prioritize the collective interests of the party and the electorate over individual goals.
As the APC moves forward with its primary election in Edo State, the party and its members must remain focused on presenting a united front in the forthcoming gubernatorial election. The spirit of cooperation and mutual respect demonstrated by Ize-Iyamu should inspire all stakeholders to engage in a constructive and inclusive political process.
Did You Know?
- Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has been a critical figure in Edo State politics for decades, with multiple attempts to become governor.
- The APC’s primary election process involves screening and clearing candidates to ensure they meet the necessary criteria to contest.
- Political parties in Nigeria often face challenges in managing internal dissent and competition during primary elections, making unity a crucial factor for success in general elections.
- Edo State has a rich political history, with a dynamic landscape that has seen significant shifts in party dominance and political alliances.
- The role of the National Working Committee (NWC) is critical in ensuring that primary elections are conducted fairly and transparently, maintaining the credibility of the electoral process within political parties.