Jandor Challenges Tribunal Verdict on Sanwo-Olu with 34 Appeals

Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, widely known as Jandor, the Lagos State Governorship Candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has appealed against the September 25 judgment of the state election petition tribunal.
A 38-page document, dated October 13 and containing 34 grounds of appeal, was submitted by his legal team, spearheaded by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Clement Onwuenwunor.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Labour Party, and its Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, are all named as respondents in the notice of appeal.
Jandor argues that contrary to the tribunal’s misleading conclusion, the issue of disqualifying an election winner is both a pre and post-election dispute. He asserts it was a significant error for the tribunal to regard it merely as a pre-election issue.
Jandor and the PDP have reiterated the reliefs in their petitions, calling for the disqualification of the candidates from both the APC and Labour Party. He also criticised the tribunal for excluding the Labour Party and its candidate from his petition, particularly as he had levelled several allegations of infractions against Rhodes-Vivour.
Jandor emphasised that the law recognises that everyone against whom an allegation is made must be made a party in such an action.
He maintained that contrary to the tribunal’s holding since he also alleged that the sponsorship of Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour was invalid, the tribunal must invalidate that candidacy before he could benefit from their unpardonable infractions.
Jandor, in his appeal, also stated that he deserved to raise issues in the tertiary qualifications of Governor Sanwo-Olu, which were built on false A-Level WAEC certificates, as demonstrated in some of the exhibits he presented before the court.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a political maelstrom, where Jandor, a significant political figure, challenges the tribunal’s judgment with a hefty 34-point appeal. The political arena of Lagos State is currently enmeshed in a legal battle that could potentially alter the political landscape and governance of the state.
The appeal, laden with various grounds, not only challenges the legitimacy of the elected officials but also brings to light the intricate legal and ethical dilemmas embedded within the electoral process.
The crux of the matter lies in the tribunal’s handling of disqualification issues, which Jandor argues, should encompass both pre and post-election disputes.
This brings us to ponder: should the legal framework of electoral disputes be revisited and possibly revamped to ensure clarity, fairness, and justice in the electoral process? The allegations of false qualifications and the subsequent calls for disqualification present a scenario that demands meticulous scrutiny and transparent handling to uphold democratic principles.
The appeal also raises pertinent questions about the efficacy and reliability of our electoral and judicial systems in managing disputes and ensuring that only qualified individuals assume public office.
The Court of Appeal must approach this case with utmost impartiality and diligence, ensuring that every ground of appeal is meticulously examined and adjudicated based on the merits of the law. The outcome of this appeal has the potential to set a precedent for future electoral disputes and could catalyze electoral reforms.
Did You Know?
- Jandor, whose full name is AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, is not only a politician but also a philanthropist and business mogul, with a notable presence in the Lagos political scene.
- The Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal is a legal body empowered to handle disputes arising from elections conducted in Lagos State, ensuring that justice is served in electoral matters.
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the current Governor of Lagos State, has been in office since May 29, 2019, and is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for overseeing elections in Nigeria, ensuring they are free, fair, and credible.
- Lagos State, being the economic hub of Nigeria, has always been a significant battleground for political parties, especially during gubernatorial elections, due to its economic and strategic importance.