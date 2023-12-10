January 2024 Set for Landmark Prosecution of Election Offenders in Nigeria

January 2024 will begin a significant legal undertaking in Nigeria as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) gear up to prosecute electoral offenders. This initiative, as reported by Yohaig NG, is a response to the persistent electoral offences that have marred elections since 1999, including serious crimes such as culpable homicide, unlawful possession of firearms, and tampering with electoral materials.
The urgency of establishing the National Electoral Offences Commission was underscored on June 30, 2022, when a bill for its creation passed a second reading in the House of Representatives. The Senate has already passed a similar bill, which is now pending presidential assent. This legal framework aims to enhance the electoral process by enabling the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences, with penalties as severe as a 20-year jail term for ballot box snatchers.
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has been vocal about the necessity of this Commission, especially in light of INEC’s limited resources and authority in prosecuting electoral offences. He emphasized this need during a presentation at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, London.
Following the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, over 700 offenders were arrested for electoral law violations, as disclosed by the then Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba. However, many offenders remain unpunished. A document from the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, revealed that 1,076 electoral offenders were arrested across 35 states during the general elections.
The prosecution process, involving 191 case files prepared for trial, will see the highest number of cases from Ebonyi State, followed by Edo and Anambra states. The offences range from homicide and firearm possession to election result theft and polling unit misconduct.
INEC, in collaboration with the NBA and the Nigeria Police Force, is set to mobilize 191 prosecutors for these trials. Additionally, INEC is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s legal officers on other electoral offences, with some cases already filed in courts.
Civil society organizations and legal experts have lauded this move, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations and unbiased prosecutions to ensure justice and deter future electoral malpractices.
Editorial
A Crucial Step Towards Electoral Integrity in Nigeria
As Nigeria prepares to prosecute electoral offenders in January 2024, we stand at a pivotal moment in our democratic journey. The collaboration between INEC and the NBA in this endeavour is not just a legal procedure; it’s a bold statement against electoral impunity and a stride towards restoring faith in our electoral system.
For too long, electoral offences have undermined the sanctity of our votes, casting a shadow over the credibility of our elections. The persistent issues of ballot box snatching, voter intimidation, and other malpractices have eroded public trust in the electoral process. This initiative to prosecute offenders is a much-needed corrective measure.
Establishing the National Electoral Offences Commission is a testament to our collective resolve to uphold electoral integrity. It sends a clear message: electoral misconduct will no longer be tolerated. By imposing stringent penalties, including lengthy jail terms, we are setting a new standard for electoral conduct.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on its execution. It demands meticulous investigations, fair trials, and impartial judgments. The legal system must ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done. This means holding all offenders accountable for their actions regardless of their political affiliations or social status.
In pursuing electoral justice, we must also recognize the role of voter education and civic engagement. A well-informed electorate is the bedrock of a healthy democracy. We must continue educating our citizens on their electoral rights and responsibilities, fostering a culture of political participation free from fear and manipulation.
Prosecuting electoral offenders is a critical step towards reinforcing the pillars of our democracy. It is an opportunity to redefine our electoral landscape to build a Nigeria where every vote counts and every voice is heard.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s first general elections were held in 1922, introducing the elective principle into Nigerian politics.
- The Electoral Act of 2010, amended in 2015, is the primary legislation governing the conduct of elections in Nigeria.
- Nigeria introduced the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and Smart Card Reader in 2015 to enhance the credibility of elections.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998, replacing the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON).
- Nigeria has one of Africa’s most significant registered voters, with over 84 million registered voters as of 2019.