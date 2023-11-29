Jega Urges Overhaul of INEC’s Leadership Selection Process

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called for a significant restructuring of the commission, including a thorough review of the appointment processes for the Chairman and Resident Electoral Commissioners. This proposal was made at a town hall meeting in Abuja, organized by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters. Notably, INEC and the 19 registered political parties were absent from the event.
Jega, a respected political science professor, suggested that INEC should be unbundled due to its overwhelming responsibilities, which hinder its ability to fulfil its core mandate. He proposed transferring some of INEC’s current functions to another body to enhance electoral processes in Nigeria.
He advocated for legislation prohibiting inter-party defections, citing the negative impact of frequent party-switching on discipline and democratic values. He highlighted the absurdity of elected officials changing parties without resigning from their elected positions, undermining the electorate’s trust.
Jega also recommended a review of the criteria for political parties to field presidential candidates. He pointed out the futility of numerous parties failing to secure significant votes, suggesting a vote threshold for eligibility to present presidential candidates. He believes this would bring sanity to the political landscape and ensure more meaningful electoral reforms.
Jack Ekpele, Founder of The Albino Foundation, also spoke at the event, calling for amendments to electoral laws to enhance the participation of persons with disabilities in the electoral process. Ekpele emphasized the need for governance to be more impactful at the grassroots level and called for better electoral security for vulnerable groups in society.
Editorial
Prof. Attahiru Jega’s call for the unbundling of INEC and reviewing its leadership appointment processes is crucial to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral integrity. His proposals address fundamental issues that have long plagued the electoral commission, including the unwieldy scope of its responsibilities and the politicization of its leadership.
The suggestion to limit inter-party defections is particularly noteworthy. It aims to restore political discipline and uphold the democratic ethos, which is essential for the credibility of the electoral process. Political stability and consistency are vital for the electorate’s trust, and frequent party-switching by elected officials undermines this trust.
Additionally, Jega’s recommendation to set a vote threshold for parties to field presidential candidates could streamline the electoral process and focus resources on viable political entities. This approach would reduce the clutter of the electoral process and encourage political parties to build more substantial and meaningful platforms.
The reforms proposed by Jega are not just administrative adjustments; they are transformative changes that could redefine Nigeria’s electoral landscape. Implementing these changes would require a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the government, political parties, and civil society. It is a necessary evolution for a more democratic and accountable electoral system in Nigeria.
