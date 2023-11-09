Jos Erupts in Protest Against Court’s Sacking of PDP Lawmakers

Jos, the capital of Plateau State, is currently witnessing a surge of protests by youths, including women and children, against what they term “conflicting tribunal and Court of Appeal judgments” that have led to the ousting of state and National Assembly members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Appeal Court’s decision, which removed four PDP National Assembly members, including Senate Minority Leader Simon Mwadkwon, was based on the assertion that the PDP lacked a valid structure in the state.
The demonstrators, who have taken to the streets to express their rejection of the court’s verdicts, have caused significant disruptions by blocking the Jos-Abuja Highway. The blockade resulted in heavy traffic and left many travellers stranded. A large crowd also converged at the Mararaba Jamaa Roundabout, voicing their dissent through songs and the burning of tyres.
The protesters are accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating the judiciary to install candidates who were not chosen by the electorate during the 2023 general elections. With placards bearing messages like ‘The ballot is supreme’ and ‘We want justice’, the protesters are calling for the National Judicial Council to intervene in the cases involving PDP candidates from Plateau State.
Security forces are currently engaged in efforts to disperse the crowds, particularly another group that has gathered along the Old Airport Road, vehemently denouncing the court’s decisions.
Editorial
The unfolding events in Jos are a stark reminder of the fragility of our democratic processes. The eruption of protests in response to the Court of Appeal’s verdicts is indicative of a deep-seated mistrust in the judicial system and the perceived politicisation of legal outcomes. The essence of democracy lies in the will of the people, and when court judgments appear to subvert this will, it is a cause for grave concern.
We stand with the principle that the judiciary must remain an impartial arbiter of justice, immune to political influences. The integrity of our democratic institutions depends on this impartiality. The allegations of judicial manipulation are serious and warrant a thorough investigation. If the judiciary is seen as a tool for political machinations, the very foundation of our democracy is at risk.
The protests in Jos also highlight the need for clear communication from our judicial bodies. The people’s trust in the electoral process and the subsequent judicial review of electoral disputes is paramount. The National Judicial Council must take a proactive role in ensuring that all cases are handled with the utmost transparency and fairness.
In the interim, we call for calm and restraint from all parties involved. The protesters’ right to express their dissatisfaction is a fundamental aspect of democracy, but this must be balanced with the need for public order and safety. We also urge the security forces to exercise their duties with respect for human rights and the dignity of all citizens.
Did You Know?
- Protests are a constitutionally protected form of expression in Nigeria, often used by citizens to voice their concerns and seek redress.
- The Court of Appeal is a crucial part of Nigeria’s judiciary, handling appeals from the decisions of lower courts.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a significant following in Plateau State, which is reflected in the strong reaction to the court’s verdicts.
- The National Judicial Council is the executive body responsible for the administration of the judicial system in Nigeria, including the discipline of judges.
- Plateau State, known for its scenic beauty and temperate climate, has also been a hotspot for political activism and engagement.