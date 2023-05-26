Judiciary Upholds Abure’s Status as Labour Party Chairman, Curbs Apapa Faction

- Julius Abure, Labour Party’s National Chairman, is victorious as Edo State High Court dismisses his suspension notice issued by party members.
News Story
Julius Abure, Labour Party’s National Chairman, is vindicated as a State High Court in Edo squashes the suspension notice issued against him by ward-level party members. However, Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje, presiding over the case, dismisses it as meritless.
The official announcement of the court’s verdict was made by Obiora Ifoh, the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary. The court case, instigated by Abure and LP Ward 3 executives in Esan North East of Edo State, has found the ward executive in Uromi, Ward 3, to lack constitutional authority under the Labour Party Constitution, specifically Acts 13 & 17, and the amended Electoral Act 2022, to remove the party’s national chairman.
Consequently, the HUC/21/2023 court ruling instates a perpetual injunction against Lamidi Apapa and his faction, barring them from removing or suspending Abure as national chairman until the next national convention. The judge also asserts that the Ward 3 executive, which sought to suspend the national chairman, exceeded its authority as per the Labour Party Constitution.
In response to the ruling, LP Ward 3 Chairman, Thompson Ehiguese, expressed relief at the resolution, which he believes will thwart impostors masquerading as Labour Party members. However, no response to the ruling has been heard from the Lamidi Apapa-led faction.
Editorial
A significant victory has been handed down for Julius Abure, which has far-reaching implications for the Labour Party and Nigerian democracy. The Edo State High Court’s decision to uphold his position as National Chairman of the Labour Party against a faction-led challenge is a win for due process and constitutional propriety.
It’s important to acknowledge the right of dissent within a party. In the democratic set-up, disagreements often lead to growth and development. However, it’s equally essential that the dissenting faction, in this case, the Lamidi Apapa-led faction, adheres to the laws and constitution of the party and country.
This case brings a pressing issue to the forefront. There must be clearly defined guidelines regarding the power dynamics within a political party. In addition, the ambiguity surrounding the constitutional powers of party ward executives needs to be addressed. The lack of clarity in such situations can cause internal conflict and disrupt the party’s functioning.
Addressing this requires a systematic approach. It calls for an in-depth review of the party’s constitution and the framing of clear guidelines for power dynamics at different levels within the party. It’s equally crucial that every party member is aware of these guidelines to prevent misuse of power and ensure smooth functioning.
The court’s decision sends a strong message against unconstitutional power play and upholds the principle that everyone in a party structure should act within the confines of their authority. But the judiciary has done its part.
Now it’s time for the Labour Party to do theirs.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Labour Party was established in 2002.
- The Labour Party’s ideology is rooted in Democratic Socialism and Labourism.
- The Labour Party is one of Nigeria’s 18 registered political parties as of 2021.
- The National Chairman is the highest office within the party structure.
