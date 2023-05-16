Justice Minister Malami Reflects on Stewardship: Eight Years of Achievements Unveiled

As the current administration gears up to hand over the reins of power, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, has voiced his contentment with the accomplishments of his Ministry and fellow Attorneys-General.
Malami detailed the triumphs achieved by the group and revealed ongoing initiatives at the Body of Attorneys-General Conference in Abuja.
This body serves as a forum for the Attorney General of the Federation and AGs of the 36 States to discuss pressing legal issues impacting the nation and explore shared concerns.
Describing the conference as emotionally charged, Malami praised the contributions of each member, noting that it was a chance to bid each other farewell.
“For over seven years, I have had the privilege to collaborate with an exceptional group of dedicated public servants and some of the best legal minds present here,” he stated.
Malami noted that the body of Attorneys in the current administration had diligently fulfilled their leadership responsibilities.
He highlighted a few of his administration’s accomplishments, including reforms in the justice sector, law reforms through legislation, and judicial decisions that expanded the nation’s jurisprudence.
Malami also shared plans to address issues concerning pension for judicial officers, sharing of Stamp Duties collections, and Value Added Tax.
He noted that a sub-committee has been established to review these issues and provide recommendations.
In his closing remarks, Malami advised the Attorneys to keep national development as a primary goal.
He also encouraged continued dialogue between Federal and State Governments on contentious issues to foster the exchange of ideas.
Editorial: A Farewell to Steadfast Leadership
As the curtain falls on the tenure of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, it is fitting to reflect on his eight years of leadership.
Malami’s tenure is a testament to the power of diligent governance and the potential for substantial reform within the legal system.
Under his stewardship, the Ministry of Justice has made significant strides, recording modest gains in the justice sector and law reforms.
In addition, judicial decisions have expanded our jurisprudence, contributing to a more robust and nuanced legal framework.
However, the work is far from complete.
Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see the Ministry actively addressing pressing issues such as pensions for judicial officers, sharing of Stamp Duties collections, and Value Added Tax.
This dedication to addressing outstanding issues demonstrates a commitment to the ongoing development of our legal framework.
As we bid farewell to this era of leadership, it is crucial to maintain the momentum gained.
The responsibility now lies with the incoming administration to build on the foundations laid by Malami and his team.
Did You Know?
- The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice is the chief law enforcement officer and legal adviser of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
- The current office holder, Abubakar Malami, has held the position since 2015.
- The Body of Attorneys-General is a forum for the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorneys-General of the 36 States to deliberate on the nation’s legal issues.
