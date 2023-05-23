Kaduna Alliance Endorses Dr. Tajudeen for Speaker of the House Position

Article Summary
- Kaduna Patriotic Alliance, a coalition of various groups, endorses Dr Abbas Tajudeen as Speaker of the House of Representatives.
- The Alliance believes Dr Tajudeen’s varied experience in the public and private sectors makes him the best choice.
- Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, the Alliance’s convener, highlights Dr Tajudeen’s significant legislative contributions.
- Dr Tajudeen has sponsored over 90 bills, with 21 assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.
- The Alliance also endorses Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu as Deputy Speaker, and Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau I. Jibrin for Senate leadership positions.
News Story
The Kaduna Patriotic Alliance, a consortium of political activists, religious assemblies, and social groups in Kaduna state, has publicly declared its support for Dr Abbas Tajudeen, the House member for the Zaria federal constituency, for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.
At a global press conference in Kaduna, the Alliance stated that Dr Tajudeen’s political history indicates he’s the prime pick for the prestigious role.
The Alliance’s convener, Retired Assistant Comptroller General of Customs Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, argued that Dr Tajudeen’s experience spans both the private and public sectors, a critical factor in their endorsement.
Alhaji Bashir, a one-time gubernatorial candidate, applauded Dr Tajudeen’s remarkable legislative contributions.
He has sponsored over 90 bills, of which 21 have received President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.
This record places Dr Tajudeen amongst the highest bill sponsors with positive outcomes in Nigeria’s lower chamber history.
The Kaduna Patriotic Alliance also threw its weight behind Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, a member of Bende Federal Constituency, is Dr Tajudeen’s deputy.
It further endorsed Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau I. Jibrin for the roles of Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.
Editorial
A Seasoned Lawmaker for the Speaker’s Role
The Kaduna Patriotic Alliance’s endorsement of Dr Abbas Tajudeen as Speaker for the 10th House of Representatives sheds light on the need for experienced leadership in Nigeria’s legislative chambers.
Indeed, a wealth of experience spanning both public and private sectors, as Dr Tajudeen possesses, can be invaluable in bridging the gap between governmental operations and commercial realities.
It’s hard to overlook Dr Tajudeen’s accomplishments as a legislator.
The facts speak clearly: he has sponsored over 90 bills, with 21 securing the President’s assent, placing him among the most prolific bill sponsors in the history of the lower legislative chamber.
However, it’s crucial to consider the quality and impact of these bills, not merely their quantity.
While this newspaper lauds Dr Tajudeen’s achievements and the Alliance’s endorsement, we urge a broader conversation on the future leader’s ability to unite diverse political ideologies and foster collaboration among House members.
The Speaker’s role is more than just legislative accomplishments; it’s about leadership, diplomacy, and the capacity to rally members towards a common goal: making Nigeria a better place.
The Alliance’s suggestion for Dr Tajudeen’s deputy, Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, and the endorsements of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau I. Jibrin for Senate leadership roles, also merit consideration.
After all, leadership in both Houses should not only be about individual achievements but also about the ability to work together for the collective good.
Thus, let’s delve deeper into the profiles of these proposed leaders, study their records, and voice our thoughts.
We encourage our esteemed readers to engage actively in this discourse, understanding that these decisions significantly shape our legislative future.
Did You Know?
- The House of Representatives is one-half of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, the National Assembly. The other half is the Senate.
- The Speaker of the House is the presiding officer of the House of Representatives.
- Dr Abbas Tajudeen has sponsored over 90 bills during his tenure, which stands out in Nigeria’s legislative history.
- The 10th House of Representatives is scheduled for its first sitting soon, marking a critical transition period in Nigeria’s legislative history.
- Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, nominated for the Deputy Speaker role, represents Bende Federal Constituency.
Yohaig NG provides comprehensive, timely, and accurate updates on various topics for readers seeking the latest Naija breaking news.
Engage with us, share your views, and be part of the conversation that shapes our nation.
We value your perspectives and encourage your active participation.