Kano APC Criticizes NNPP Protests, Citing Peace Accord Violation

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed strong disapproval of the ongoing protests by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) supporters in the state capital. These protests have erupted in response to the recent Court of Appeal judgment that overturned Governor Abba Yusuf’s election victory and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the winner of the Kano governorship poll.
The APC has labelled these demonstrations by the NNPP supporters as a breach of the Peace Accord signed by political parties in the state before the March 18 governorship election. The party contends that the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement are engaging in propaganda and attempting to incite political unrest in Kano.
Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, a prominent APC figure and former Commissioner for Rural Development, addressed a press conference in Kano, accusing the Yusuf administration of funding the protests to stir public sentiment. He defended the court’s decision, asserting that the judgment was passed in line with constitutional provisions and the Electoral Act.
Kwankwaso emphasized that contrary to the portrayal by the NNPP, Kano State is experiencing peace and stability, with residents going about their daily activities without disruption. He accused the NNPP of staging these protests to create a false sense of tension and unrest in the state.
He further stated that the people of Kano support the APC and its leaders, Gawuna and Ganduje. Kwankwaso expressed gratitude to the citizens for their patience and support, urging them to remain calm and law-abiding while awaiting the Supreme Court’s final judgment, which he believes will favour the APC.
Editorial
The recent protests in Kano State, following the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn Governor Abba Yusuf’s election victory, highlight a critical aspect of Nigeria’s democratic process: the balance between the right to protest and the need for political stability. The APC’s condemnation of these protests as violating the Peace Accords underscores the delicate nature of political transitions in a democracy.
While the right to peaceful protest is fundamental in a democratic society, it is equally important for political parties and their supporters to respect the rule of law and the decisions of judicial institutions. The APC’s claim that the NNPP is funding these protests to create unrest raises concerns about the potential for political manipulation and the undermining of public trust in the electoral process.
However, it is crucial to recognize that the expression of dissent and the right to protest are essential components of a healthy democracy. The challenge is ensuring these protests do not escalate into violence or disrupt public order and peace.
As we navigate these complex dynamics, all political parties and their supporters must engage in constructive dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions to electoral disputes. The judiciary’s role as an independent arbiter must be respected, and all parties should commit to upholding the principles of democracy and the rule of law.
In echoing our opening thesis, the situation in Kano State is a reminder of the need for political maturity, restraint, and respect for democratic institutions. Through these values, Nigeria can continue to build a stable and prosperous democratic society.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is one of Nigeria’s most populous states and plays a significant role in the country’s political landscape.
- The Peace Accord is a common practice in Nigerian elections, where political parties agree to peaceful conduct before, during, and after elections to prevent electoral violence.
- The Court of Appeal in Nigeria is a crucial part of the judicial system, handling appeals from lower courts and playing a pivotal role in election-related cases.
- Political protests have been vital to Nigeria’s democratic process, often influencing policy changes and political decisions.
- Judicial independence is fundamental in democracies, ensuring that the judiciary functions without undue influence from the executive or legislative branches of government.