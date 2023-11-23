Kano Election Verdict Sparks Protests and Police Clashes

In Kano, supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) took to the streets in the Kofar Nasarawa area, voicing their dissent against the Court of Appeal’s judgment that led to the ousting of state Governor, Abba Yusuf. This demonstration followed a special prayer session for the governor, held by residents.
The protest quickly escalated as demonstrators clashed with police forces sent to disperse the gathering. Protesters, armed with sticks and stones, resisted the police, who responded with tear gas. The confrontation led to significant disruptions in the area, including blocked roads and halted traffic.
Amidst this turmoil, the NNPP and Labour Party refuted claims by the Court of Appeal and the All Progressive Congress (APC) that the judgment’s inconsistencies were merely clerical errors. The NNPP’s acting National Chairman, represented by National Secretary Dipo Olayoku, alleged at a press conference that the ruling had been tampered with, citing discrepancies between the court’s pronouncement and the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.
The CTC, contrary to the court’s decision, appeared to favour Governor Yusuf, resolving all issues in his favour and overturning the state governorship election tribunal’s decision. This contradiction led to accusations of judicial manipulation and calls for scrutiny from both legal and political circles.
In contrast, the APC, through its National Legal Adviser, Prof Abdulkareem Kana, attributed the CTC’s inconsistencies to typographical errors, a common occurrence in legal documents. He emphasized the importance of the judgment as read in open court, suggesting that the CTC’s errors did not reflect the court’s true intention.
The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari, echoed this sentiment, assuring that the clerical error would be corrected. He maintained that the judgment remained valid despite the controversy.
Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, challenging his removal. His appeal, listing ten grounds, seeks to overturn the Court of Appeal’s decision and uphold the portion favouring him.
Editorial
We, at Yohaig NG, observe the unfolding events in Kano with a keen eye, recognizing the profound implications they hold for Nigeria’s democratic process. The clash between protesters and police in Kano is not just a local issue but a symptom of a larger problem within our judicial system. The controversy surrounding the Court of Appeal’s judgment and the subsequent confusion it has caused raises serious questions about the integrity and transparency of our legal processes.
The allegations of a doctored judgment by the NNPP and Labour Party, if proven true, would represent a grave miscarriage of justice. Such actions undermine public trust in our institutions and threaten the very foundations of our democracy. The judiciary must maintain its independence and impartiality, ensuring that justice is not only done but is seen to be done.
The APC’s dismissal of the inconsistencies as mere clerical errors, while plausible, does not fully address the public’s concerns. Transparency is key in such high-stakes matters. The judiciary must provide a clear and comprehensive explanation of the circumstances leading to these errors. This will help restore public confidence in the system.
As the matter moves to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land must handle this case with the utmost care and diligence. The decision of the Supreme Court will not only determine the political fate of Kano State but also set a precedent for how electoral disputes are resolved in Nigeria. We urge the Supreme Court to consider the broader implications of its ruling and strive for a decision that upholds the principles of justice and democracy.
Did You Know?
- Kano State, located in North-Western Nigeria, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, including the famous Kano City Walls.
- The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), involved in the current controversy, was established in 2002 and has become increasingly influential in Nigerian politics.
- Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, central to this controversy, is the intermediate appellate court of the Nigerian federal court system.
- The concept of a Certified True Copy (CTC) is crucial in legal proceedings, as it serves as an official copy of a court document, ensuring the document’s authenticity and integrity.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, where the Kano election case is now headed, is the highest in Nigeria and has the final say in legal matters, including electoral disputes.