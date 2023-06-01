Kano Governor Pleads with Fuel Marketers to Retain Old Prices

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State, has urged petroleum marketers to revert to the previous pricing for Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) on Thursday to mitigate the ongoing hardship endured by the populace.
Through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Yusuf voiced his awareness that marketers still possess old product stocks that should be sold at former rates.
The Governor was quoted as saying,
“In order to ease the undue hardship on our citizens, I implore marketers to exercise moderation and promptly reopen all filling stations, offering available stock at the old price.
“I am profoundly troubled as a Governor to witness our Kano people struggling due to an unjustified fuel price hike, which must be immediately rectified.
As the commercial nucleus of not only the country’s northern region but also several West African nations, Kano’s thriving population continues to relish favourable business environments.
Governor Yusuf encouraged Kano state residents to maintain their calm and respect the law, assuring that the government is always prepared to facilitate their affairs conveniently.”
Editorial
Reverting Fuel Prices: A Necessary Step Towards Easing Hardships
In the face of the economic challenges we face, it is heartening to see leaders like Governor Yusuf stepping forward and addressing the issues that plague ordinary citizens.
His call to petroleum marketers to return to previous pricing for Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) is a clarion call for empathy and understanding in these trying times.
The recent fuel price hike has undeniably greatly strained the public.
It has affected transportation costs and, consequently, the price of goods and services.
In a state like Kano, known for its commercial vibrancy and the bustling activity of its populace, the impact of this price increase is felt even more acutely.
The Governor’s appeal is an ask for short-term relief and a call for a more responsible and compassionate approach to business.
As he pointed out, many marketers still have old stocks that can be sold at the previous price.
Selling these at a higher price is not just unethical; it exacerbates the suffering of ordinary citizens already struggling with the economic downturn.
In times of hardship, unity and empathy are paramount.
We commend Governor Yusuf’s stance and encourage the petroleum marketers to heed his call.
By reverting to the old prices, they will be playing their part in easing the hardship faced by the citizens and, in the process, contributing to the stability of our economy.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states in the North West geopolitical zone.
- It’s one of the most populous states in Nigeria and is often referred to as the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria.
- The state is known for its vibrant trade and commerce, with the Kano State Central Market being one of the largest markets in Africa.